Most Popular

Starting in Pitt’s School of Arts and Sciences and spreading to the university’s other graduate schools, including Engineering, Public Health, and Social Work, GSOC organizers tapped into a long-standing frustration over the vast power differential between the university and graduate students. Current Issue View our current issue

Sexual misconduct, for example, is a primary issue. Shaaban said that in talking with graduate workers from across the university, she had been surprised to find “just how pervasive a concern” it is, noting that a union could provide victims of sexual misconduct protection from retaliation and the leverage to force the university to address the issue.

Another problem, according to GSOC, is a lack of transparency about departmental decision making that affects graduate workers’ livelihood. Graduate workers at Pitt are either teaching assistants/fellows or research assistants, and research generally pays more. Workers rotate through these positions based on departmental judgments to which they are not privy.

GSOC also argues there’s not enough protection for graduate-student workers’ benefits, specifically regarding things like accommodations for new parents. The university offers a six-week Parental Accommodation Period, to be negotiated between graduate students and their advisers, which allows students to postpone assignments, tests, and benchmarks. However, there’s such a pervasive fear of falling behind in one’s program that this accommodation cannot be fully guaranteed to all. Lazar knows student workers who have returned to teaching fewer than six weeks after giving birth and one who Skyped in to teach a class as soon as the very next day.

Meanwhile, across the country, tuition for graduate programs continues to rise, and with it average grad-student debt. Reports of harassment and abuse, both sexual and otherwise, from academic advisers and supervisors abound. Studies suggest graduate and PhD students experience high levels of anxiety and depression, with one recent study reporting that graduate students are six times more likely than the general public to suffer from anxiety and depression.

In 2014, the GSOC at the University of Pittsburgh began organizing independently around the idea of a union for graduate-student workers. In the past few years, three of Pennsylvania’s largest universities—Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Pennsylvania—have fought against graduate-student workers’ attempts to unionize. Employees of the state’s public universities are guaranteed the right to collective bargaining by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB), but all three schools looked to Philadelphia-based union-busting law firm Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll LLP to contest graduate-student workers’ eligibility for union representation. (Temple University, another of the state’s major universities, has had a recognized graduate-student union since 2001, but the administration similarly opposed their right to unionize with the help of Ballard Spahr.)

Despite pushback against graduate-student worker unionization from the state’s major educational institutions, in December 2017 four GSOC organizers drove to Harrisburg to hand-deliver the required signature cards from at least 30 percent of Pitt’s more than 2,000 graduate students to PLRB requesting a vote on whether or not to unionize. They had spent the previous eight months “pounding the pavement, talking to our colleagues, going to every school on campus, and talking to everyone” about the possibility of unionization and what they stand to gain, said Shaaban. It was a process of “collective consciousness raising,” Lazar said, to show their fellow graduate-student workers that it doesn’t have to be this way—that it shouldn’t be taken for granted that some graduate-student workers will need to rely on government safety-net programs to survive.

In a Facebook post, GSOC alleged that, “At a recent panel discussion, University of Pittsburgh’s Vice Provost for Graduate Studies admitted that the three administrations” had spoken to each other about matters including union activity. The University of Pittsburgh’s Office of Communications could not be reached for comment.

If, after the hearing, PLRB affirms GSOC’s right to hold a union vote—something that could take months of deliberation, based on the Penn State decision—they will first verify that 30 percent of all graduate-student workers have expressed a desire to vote by checking the signatures hand-delivered by Shaaban and her colleagues in December against an Excelsior list (a document provided by the university listing all employees eligible to participate in the union vote). Then PLRB will facilitate a simple-majority secret-ballot election on the prospect of unionizing. If 51 percent of graduate workers vote to unionize, the new union will then assemble a bargaining committee, and the university will be legally compelled to recognize them and begin bargaining a contract in good faith.

As for the question that plagues union struggles in campuses across the country—are graduate students workers?—Shaaban said she feels the answer is fairly clear. Graduate-student workers teach and grade in undergraduate classes and conduct research in nearly all of Pitt’s departments and schools, drawing a paycheck and health care from the university as well as paying taxes on their income. “We are teaching assistants and teaching fellows and graduate-student researchers,” she said. “So what would happen if we all stopped doing our jobs?”