It's also noteworthy that the policy found margins of support despite the fact that it proposed raising taxes on a huge segment of Americans. Over the past few weeks, since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat longtime New York Representative Joe Crowley by running on an unapologetically democratic-socialist platform, we've seen the inevitable How Will We Pay For It?™ question emerge in backlash to her policies. Conservative news outlets like Fox News and The Daily Caller have brought it up repeatedly, saying that Ocasio-Cortez "doesn't know anything about economics," a line of attack that has been abetted by Democrats who question Ocasio-Cortez's experience and qualifications, often with a sexist tinge.

But pay-for fearmongering is a political tactic masquerading as a policy question. As many have pointed out, conservatives don’t get up in arms when passing a spending bill that raises annual defense spending to $700 billion or enacting a $1.5 trillion tax cut for the wealthy. Nor does anyone make a fuss about the downside of not investing in policies for the poor, such as the fact that our country’s high child-poverty rate is estimated to cost us $500 billion every year. As Jack Holmes writes in Esquire, the question is “just rhetoric, but where it’s deployed indicates where a person’s priorities lie.”

Yet asking “how we pay for it” may not even be as effective a political attack as conservatives think. Three-quarters of Americans support raising taxes on the wealthy; at least an equal number of people think we spend too much on the military as think we spend too little. And despite a constant barrage of bad-faith journalism that highlights the cost of policies like Medicare for All while burying the enormous savings, support for universal health care has been growing.

The Democratic Party has often written off good policy as too expensive and improbable. But if the most “radical” ideas on the left like a UBI aren’t political nonstarters, even when they include large tax increases, then Democrats shouldn’t be afraid to explore other big, nontraditional policy ideas. Progressive challengers like Ocasio-Cortez have already sounded the charge, endorsing policies like a jobs guarantee, the abolition of ICE, and transition to a 100 percent renewable-energy system. Other leftist insurgents are also thinking of big out-of-the box ideas, like Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s plan for a public option for the Internet.

There’s no question that some form of cash benefit is desperately needed in the United States. Cash welfare, currently in the form of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, has been decimated over the past few decades, and now reaches very few families. In 1996, 68 of every 100 poor families were receiving cash assistance from the program; by 2016 that number had fallen to 23 of every 100 poor families. Our system of refundable tax credits, like the earned-income tax credit and the child tax credit, are available only to those with an earned income, leaving out the poorest families, and they also come just once a year, at tax time. Food stamps are highly restrictive and can’t be used for other necessary expenses like gas or toilet paper.

The lack of cash welfare is a driving reason the United States has a stubbornly high child-poverty rate in comparison to its high-income peers. Extreme poverty, or the number of those living on less than $2 per person, per day, has more than doubled by 2011 since President Bill Clinton gutted welfare in 1996. In contrast, during roughly the same time period, Britain significantly increased the amount of its universal child allowance (alongside other policies supporting children) and cut its child-poverty rates by half.

Yet during the 2016 primary Bernie Sanders shied away from these sorts of big ideas when it came to welfare. His oft-repeated line that “nobody who works 40 hours a week should live in poverty” left unchallenged the conservative framework that some poor people—those who work—were more deserving than others. Even Ocasio-Cortez’s platform doesn’t mention anything about cash welfare or welfare reform (aside from an expansion of Social Security benefits).

This isn’t to say that Democrats need to suddenly adopt UBI as some sort of silver-bullet solution. An option that would likely be even more palatable among the general public would be a child allowance, or giving parents a monthly or weekly cash benefit for each child in their household, a policy that is already widely adopted in most European countries.

Either way, some sort of cash welfare should be part of the progressive agenda, not in small part because it would help blow up the racist idea that benefits should be tied to work and finally kill Reagan’s welfare-queen myth. As the polling shows, even the most radically progressive proposals are not the political death sentences that critics would have you believe. Utopian ideas don’t seem so absurd when you’re trying to survive at the bottom of the ladder.