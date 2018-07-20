Most Popular

1 Russiagate Is Far Wider Than Trump and His Inner Circle

2 Keeping Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court

3 The Rise and Fall of Kanye and Drake

5 Seymour Hersh Against the World

A third anti-kid policy affects Americans directly: The Trump White House has urged the imposition of work requirements for a host of federal welfare and health benefits. This month, building on an April 2018 executive order, the president’s Council on Economic Affairs declared the war on poverty “over,” and said that victory was justification for extending work requirements to non-cash programs like SNAP and housing assistance. Current Issue View our current issue

Work requirements mean that working parents who lose their job could also lose their health care, housing, and food benefits. When parents lose access to such help, it is their children who immediately suffer. When Maine in 2012 halved the eligibility threshold for Medicaid, for example, a substantial slice of children among affected families lost access to care.

In states with work requirements that do exempt working parents, the definitions of what counts as a parent are extremely narrow. Indiana excludes only families with children less than 6 years old, while Michigan is considering lowering the cutoff to children aged 3 months.

Moreover, even if work requirements have exceptions for some families, they make no provision for the network of grandparents, uncles, aunts, and close relations that provide critical childcare to parents in low-wage, long-hour jobs. Again, the spillover results of work requirements damages the institutions that care for children.

The fourth attack is less on kids in general than on minority children in particular. Just in time for Independence Day, the Trump administration rescinded policy guidance that encouraged educational institutions to account for the historic exclusion of blacks and Latinos from learning opportunities. The Department of Education is also rolling back effects to rein in the disproportionate, and often unjustified, disciplining of black students. The predictable effect of these policies will be to narrow the supply of talented minority students raised from poverty, while expanding the school-to-prison pipeline for those same kids.

The fifth and final assault on kids isn’t so indirect. In recent deliberations by the World Health Organization, the US delegation sought to dilute a resolution favoring breastfeeding over the use of formula—going so far as to allegedly threaten to curtail military aid to the resolution’s sponsor Ecuador. Bizarrely, Trump defended this policy in terms of women’s “choice”—a principle that has gotten rather less solicitude where women’s reproductive choices are at stake.

At present, information of the ample evidence of breastfeeding’s positive effects on maternal and infant health, with attendant drops in infant mortality, can be found on the federal National Institutes of Health site. (It is perhaps only a question of time before this goes the way of the Environmental Protection Agency’s scientific expertise.)

At first blush, all this seems puzzlingly counterproductive, even for the Trump administration. After all, why take the political heat of attacking kids? To be sure, a war on children is not without precedent. In the 1990s, social scientist John Dilulio introduced the idea of “inner-city” kids who would become “super-predators” because of their “deviant” family surroundings. This obviously racially charged myth provided new fuel for bipartisan fear-mongering about criminality just as actual crime rates were cratering.

Forty years before the super-predator panic, it was Japanese children who impelled fear. Writing for a unanimous Supreme Court, Chief Justice Harlan Fiske Stone upheld the first step of the Japanese internment by pointing to the failure of Japanese-Americans, and in particular their kids, to assimilate “as an integral part of the white population.” Stone warned on language schools that were “sources of Japanese nationalistic propaganda,” and pointed fearfully to “10,000…American-born children of Japanese parents…sent to Japan for all of a part of their education.”

Children have been demonized before. But that doesn’t quite capture what the White House is doing. Although the rhetoric of the war on kids bristles with stigmatizing and hateful language, the concentrated harm to children is a side effect. It’s just the cost of doing business for this administration.

What’s new, rather, is the malign neglect, bordering on contempt, of children, and the willingness to make them suffer for short-term political gains. The crude, cruel treatment of children as “bargaining chips” in immigration debates is no outlier. It represents a profound and important element of this administration’s approach to the world, one in which even kids are disposable.

To understand that approach, and to see why it makes sense as a matter of electoral politics, it helps to see that the victims of all of these policies are disproportionately or exclusively racial and ethnic minorities. This is true categorically for family separation, the travel ban, and the affirmative action roll-back—and overwhelmingly the case for work requirements and the anti-breast-feeding campaign.

According to acute observers like Arlie Russell Hochschild, one of the most important sources of discontent among populations that voted for Trump is a fear they and theirs are losing out, especially to immigrants and racial minorities. In Hochschild’s analysis, these voters perceive immigrants and minorities as cutting ahead of them in “line” for admission to the American dream.

Consistent with Hochschild’s data is statistical work by Diana Mutz suggesting that “status threat,” rather than economic motives, can best “explain” the 2016 presidential vote. (Although Mutz’s interpretation has been challenged, it has not been refuted and remains a very plausible read of the available data about American populism today).

The Hochschild/Mutz understanding of Trump’s appeal makes the attacks on children readily comprehensible: If you are concerned about your status, if you are worried your progeny will not enjoy as high a status as you, it makes sense that you’ll be indifferent to the war on kids. Its component policies are all supposed to promote the interests of you and yours. The collateral costs to others’ kids may not be what you specifically wanted—but that anguish is evidence that at least status is being reshuffled. The trauma of black and brown children may just be the price to pay for leveling the playing field back to “normal.”

Not all of these policies has prevailed, and even some of the president’s ardent supporters have demurred ever so slightly to family separation. But there is no reason to think that the arc of moral injustice apparent in these policies will break any time soon. Given sufficient indifference from the public, the war on minority kids will be here to stay.