When President Trump announced his grand plan for a new and improved NAFTA, he seemed most proud of the new name—replacing NAFTA with the more awkward-sounding United States-Mexico Canada-Agreement (USMCA). And no wonder: Other than the name change, it’s the same old story.
In an analysis of the final draft, the Labor Advisory Committee (LAC), representing the Teamsters, American Federation of Teachers, SEIU, and other major unions, concluded that the deal’s “incremental” reforms failed to resolve the problems caused by the old NAFTA. And the text overall neglected “the basic fact that the United States’ market-fundamentalist, pro-corporate approach to trade and globalization fails socially, politically, and economically.” Advocacy groups give NAFTA 2.0 tepid grades on environmental, labor and social protections, noting that the new deal threatens to weaken the agreement’s existing, already-threadbare public-interest safeguards.
Trump’s deal does attempt, nominally, to address NAFTA’s underlying third rail: migration. It states that migrants are entitled to protection under the host country’s laws. Centro de los Rechos Migrante, which advocates for visa-based migrant workers, commended the measure, but also remarked that “we cannot determine whether the mechanism is enough to address abuse until we submit a complaint.” And in light of the egregious labor violations that plague the current US-Mexico “guestworker” system, it’s not even clear what will ultimately be enforced. The LAC pointed out that these provisions crucially do not guarantee equal protection under domestic law—an omission “could enshrine differential treatment for migrants as adequate under NAFTA…. Clearly, so long as the government allows any worker to be abused with impunity, all workers are at risk of such abuse.”
Reflecting Trump’s strategy of rewarding high-profile interest groups, the agreement gestures towards auto workers by raising requirements for US-manufactured car content to 75 percent. It also adds an unprecedented provision ensuring average base wages of $16 per hour for “production workers.” Though these measures could be significant advancements, LAC warns that it remains unclear whether rank-and-file workers would actually be protected from the so-called “race to the bottom” on labor standards, since enforcement depends on precise legal definitions that will be left to the administration’s discretion.