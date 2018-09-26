Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

For much of the past year, anti-poverty and immigrant-rights advocates have worried that the Trump administration would reshape immigration policy on the sly. In particular, they were concerned that hard-liners in the administration would use an obscure regulatory change about how to interpret the meaning of “public charge” as a way both of slashing the total number of immigrants allowed into the United States and of reimagining which sorts of immigrants gain access. Ad Policy

Since the late 19th century, immigration authorities have been encouraged not to grant entry to would-be immigrants—or to not grant permanent residency rights to those already in the country—deemed likely to end up reliant on government cash assistance. In the late 1990s, Congress codified those “public charge” regulations. A noncitizen immigrant could not, therefore, receive cash benefits from welfare programs such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). But for more than a hundred years, nutritional and health assistance, and some forms of housing assistance, have been excluded from these rules. There was a humanitarian impulse to this, but also a common-sense, do-no-harm approach to complex public policy.

After all, why would a wealthy country, built by immigrants, and made prosperous and dynamic by its ability to attract newcomers from around the world, exclude families having a temporarily hard time of things—perhaps because of an economic downturn and a spike in unemployment—from, for example, food stamps, thus all but ensuring that their downward spiral intensifies? Or why would it deprive impoverished young kids of free school lunches—a benefit long known to provide bang for the buck by making it easier for children to focus better in school, to thrive educationally, and thus be more likely to earn higher wages down the road? Why would it go out of its way to exile immigrant families from housing assistance, thus making it more likely they will end up homeless or living in unsafe, overcrowded, disease-incubating, slum housing if their economic situation wobbles?

Why would America prevent low-income older immigrants from obtaining prescription drugs through Medicare Part D, thus making them sicker and potentially imperil the broader community through the spread of untreated infectious diseases? And what possible public-health benefit could accrue from the government's failure to correct rumors such as that immigrants who access government-funded vaccination programs might jeopardize their residency status?