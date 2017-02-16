Most Popular

Acosta cannot have been unfamiliar with these concerns. Yet the assistant attorney general dispatched what the Los Angeles Times referred to as “an unusual letter brief supporting the statute.” Acosta’s letter urged the judge to uphold the “challenge statute” in order to maintain “the balance between ballot access and ballot integrity.” “Challenge statutes, such as those at issue in Ohio, are part of this balance,” claimed Acosta. “They are intended to allow citizens and election officials, who have information pertinent to the crucial determination of whether an individual possesses all of the necessary qualifiers to being able to vote, to place that information before the officials charged with making such determinations.”

The Acosta’s letter also argued that “nothing in the Voting Rights Act facially condemns challenge statutes” because “a challenge statute permitting objections based on United States citizenship, residency, precinct residency, and legal voting age like those at issue here are not subject to facial challenge… under the Act because these qualifications are not tied to race.” The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

In fact, as the LA Times noted, “David Maume, a sociologist at the University of Cincinnati, testified that demographic data demonstrated that a disproportionate number of Republican challengers would be placed in precincts that were predominantly African American. Maume told the judge that his analysis found that 77 percent of black voters in Hamilton County, where Cincinnati is the largest city, could face a Republican challenger on Election Day, while only 25% of white voters could encounter a challenger.”

Alphonse Gerhardstein, the civil-rights lawyer who represented Donald and Marian Spencer, described the letter as “highly irregular” and noted that “The Justice Department is not a party to the case. They have not filed a motion to intervene in the case or filed an amicus brief…. They volunteered information that goes beyond any federal interest. It’s startling to say that challengers can bring information to [the official] poll watchers. That presumes they will bring in outside information. If you are a poll watcher, how are you going to evaluate that information on the spot?” GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $9.50! Subscribe

In 2007, the former chief of the Voting Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Joseph Rich, referred to the 2004 moves by the Ohio Republicans as a “vote caging” scheme. (The Brennan Center has described voter caging as “a notoriously unreliable means of calling the voter rolls into question [that] can lead to unwarranted purges or challenges of eligible citizens. When it is targeted at minority voters [as it often is, unfortunately], it is also illegal.”)

Robert Kengle, the deputy chief of the Voting Section, said he left his position because of the extreme politicization of the department during the time of Acosta’s leadership. Kengle said the controversial letter brief in the Ohio case amounted to “cheerleading for the Republican defendants.” “It was doubly outrageous because the allegation in the litigation was that these were overwhelmingly African-American voters that were on the challenge list,” he explained to the McClatchy Newspapers DC bureau, which reported in 2007 that “Former Justice Department civil rights officials and election watchdog groups charge that [Acosta’s] letter sided with Republicans engaging in an illegal, racially motivated tactic known as ‘vote-caging’ in a state that would be pivotal in delivering President Bush a second term in the White House.”

McClatchy reported that “Acosta’s letter is among a host of allegedly partisan Justice Department voting rights positions.”

The issues raised by “challenge statutes” and “voter caging” remain a profound concern, and the subject of legal debates, as does Acosta’s tenure with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

Minutes after Trump announced Acosta’s nomination to serve as Labor Secretary, Wade Henderson, the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said “it is incumbent upon the Senate to conduct a thorough review of Alexander Acosta’s record.”

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law President and Executive Director Kristen Clarke said she was “astonished by the nomination of Alexander Acosta to serve as Secretary of the US Department of Labor.”

“Mr. Acosta led the Civil Rights Division at a time that was marked by stark politicization, and other improper hiring and personnel decisions that were fully laid to bare in a 2008 report issued by the Office of Inspector General (OIG),” said Clarke. “The OIG found that actions taken during Mr. Acosta’s tenure violated Justice Department policy and federal law. Political and ideological affiliations were used as a litmus test to evaluate job candidates and career attorneys, wreaking havoc on the work of the Division. This egregious conduct played out under Mr. Acosta’s watch and undermined the integrity of the Civil Rights Division. It is hard to believe that Mr. Acosta would now be nominated to lead a federal agency tasked with promoting lawful hiring practices and safe workplaces.”