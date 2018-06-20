Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

President Trump is fond of executive orders. So often does he sign them that the American public is by now familiar with the image of Trump seated in the Oval Office with his felt-tipped markers, forcing his Sharpie signature across a page, then holding the leather-bound document up for the cameras. The act has theatrical value, which appeals to his authoritarian predilections. A president signing an executive order can almost look like a king issuing a fiat. Ad Policy

On Wednesday, Trump signed another such order. He caved to an overwhelming outcry from a widespread group of critics that came to include the Pope and former First Lady Laura Bush and announced that his administration would end the policy of separating children from parents at the border. “Anybody with a heart feels very strongly about it,” Trump said shortly after signing the executive order. “At the same time, we don’t want people coming in illegally. This takes care of the problem.”

But like so much else in Trumpland, there is how something appears, and how something actually operates in reality. In the hours between the announcement of the order and its actual release, many hailed the change as an about-face—a stunning and rare pivot for a president who has little capacity to admit error. But, now that the executive order is out, what is clear is that this document offers no fix at all. The Trump administration intends to trade the practice of separating children while it prosecutes parents for another kind of horror: locking up parents and children together. And, according to the executive order, this new incarceration of families could well be indefinite.

“This Administration will initiate proceedings to enforce … criminal provisions of the INA until and unless Congress directs otherwise,” the executive order lays out. “It is also the policy of this Administration to maintain family unity, including by detaining families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources.” Related Article Donald Trump Owns Zero Tolerance The Nation

What’s missing from the executive order is an acknowledgement that the crisis was one of the Trump administration’s own making. No court order or law from Congress required these prosecutions, and it didn’t take an executive order to stop that practice. But what’s more, this executive order only doubles down on the administration’s cruelty.