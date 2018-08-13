Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

President Trump’s chaotic cruelty toward migrant children and their families dominates the news, but his administration is also sabotaging the health and future well-being of our own children and grandchildren. In its zeal to enhance the profits of fossil-fuel, chemical, and other industrial polluters, this administration is exposing many millions of American children to dangerous and often life-threatening poisons and contaminants. Ad Policy

Lead, asbestos, poisonous insecticides, fossil-fuel emissions, and many other toxic pollutants contaminate our air, water, food, and homes. Children are much more vulnerable to these toxic substances than adults. Their central-nervous, immune, and other systems are still undeveloped, and exposure to toxic substances can cause irreversible damage; a child’s lungs are particularly sensitive. Even a fetus is at risk if a woman is exposed to toxins during pregnancy.

Our protection against these threats depends on the Environmental Protection Agency’s enforcement of the Clean Water and Clean Air Acts, and other anti-pollution laws. For all their foot-dragging and other faults, prior Democratic and Republican administrations did enforce these laws, significantly reducing some of the worst air and water hazards. Related Article Hawaii Just Made a Brilliant End Run Around Scott Pruitt’s EPA Anna Lappé

No more. Trump’s entire administration is packed with sworn enemies of the laws they are supposed to administer, but nowhere more so than at the EPA. Almost as ethically challenged as his boss, former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, one of Trump’s earliest nominees, initially made his reputation as Oklahoma’s attorney general, where he filed 14 largely unsuccessful challenges to federal and state environmental regulations. At the EPA for nearly 17 months, Pruitt turned the agency over to fossil-fuel and other industry lobbyists, both within the agency and outside. Pruitt’s nonstop scandals became so embarrassing that he was forced to resign, leaving Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler as acting administrator.