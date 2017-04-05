Most Popular

Contractors may now find it easier to conceal a record of harming workers. Warren’s report cites health and safety violations ranging from industrial accidents killing workers at a Virginia Goodyear tire plant, to Mississippi firm Fraser Shipyards exposing workers to dangerous levels of lead and asbestos, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, “after willfully failing to conduct lead monitoring,” and leaving workers in an engine room that led to lead poisoning for roughly three in four workers later tested.5

Even a few weeks of being underpaid could make a huge difference for low-wage workers. As Catherine Rampell noted, the roughly $247 million stolen from 240,000 contractors in 2015, or $1000 on average per worker, is worth a week’s pay for a typical janitor or cafeteria worker.6

More than 670 cafeteria workers at the Capitol, according to Demos, were cheated out of $1 million by Congress’s food service contractors, for example, and their regular wages are already so low they’ve been known to rely on public benefits or even stumble into homelessness.7

Of course, critics say the original order was fairly weak, in the context of the size and complexity of an unaccountable government supply chain: it did not take into account how many violations are never detected or reported, and the Labor Department remains severely underfunded, so enforcement tends to be weak overall. Moreover, the regulation applied only to contracts worth $500,000 or more and provided exemptions for subcontractors that work under contractors.8

According to Celeste Monforton, an occupational health expert at George Washington University, “very few employers have been subject to OSHA citations—even though they may have a terrible safety program—so they would have nothing to disclose.” To get beyond merely disclosing problems, she notes that Trump’s repeal of the Fair Pay executive order could portend a much deeper wave of regulatory rollbacks for contractors. A pending legal challenge against another Obama administration rule, mandating companies’ reporting of injury data, could also lead to the rule getting struck down, and Trump could simply opt to go easy on the defense and let the industry win the case. Going forward, as it barrels through with major construction projects from the Keystone XL Pipeline to his proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which focuses heavily on construction jobs, Monforton predicts, “It is very likely that OSHA will have a smaller budget moving forward, so that will certainly limit even further its ability to conduct inspections.”9

Given the statistical rarity of documented violations—and facing even further withering of enforcement and reporting requirements—the Fair Pay rule intensified scrutiny of disclosures in important ways: Contractors would be assessed on whether, according to Senator Warren's report, the violations were "'serious, repeated, willful, or pervasive,' and how they figure into an agency's determination of responsibility or indicate a lack of integrity or business ethics."

All Obama’s executive order asks is that government workplaces lead by example. This standard for integrity in contracting encourages more efficient and effective leveraging of government purchasing power, and aligns with Obama’s other rules for contract workers—strengthening discrimination protections for LGBT and pregnant workers, raising minimum wages for contract workers above the federal minimum, and providing over a million contract workers paid sick leave, which is currently denied to nearly half the nationwide workforce—all regulations that Trump could now destroy.11

When contractors are allowed to become serial labor law violators, that also sends a message: systematic labor violations not only amount to theft of taxpayer dollars through contracts, but robs billions from taxpaying federal workers on the other end, through their paychecks. In 2015 alone, back wages paid by the top violator totaled over $64 billion. And that is likely just a fraction of the total problem. Although basic whistleblower protections for contract workers have been strengthened through recent reforms, many low-wage workers, typically hired on non-union temporary contracts, may fear retaliation if they report violations, or simply believe, according to surveys, “a complaint would not make a difference.”12

Getting robbed of your wages by a crooked boss is one thing; it’s another when your tax dollars pay them as they steal from you.13