Most Popular

4 The GOP Has Declared War on Democracy

5 Trump Launched Missile Strikes on Syria Without Congressional Authorization

THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

But what it may do is insulate Trump from some of the partisan Russia frenzy that has haunted his administration from the very start. Sacrificing a functional relationship with the Russians, in Trump’s calculus, might be a small price to pay in order to bring the Democrats and the neocons of his own party to heel.

And that already seems to be happening.

On MSNBC last night, The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who had been a fierce critic of Trump during the campaign, exhorted her fellow panelists to rally round the president, while arch neocon Max Boot was moved to tweet, “Have to give Democrats credit for supporting Trump strike on Assad.”

Striking Assad, of course, had long been on the agenda of the bipartisan war party, whose hopes were temporarily dashed when its titular head, Hillary Clinton, lost to Trump last November. But the war party, like Clinton herself, has reemerged. At an event in New York on Thursday, Clinton urged the administration to attack Syria, saying, “Assad had an air force, and that air force is the cause of most of the civilian deaths, as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days.” “And I really believe,” she continued, “that we should have and still should take out his airfields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them.”

And while one wouldn’t know it from Trump’s actions or Clinton’s remarks, the UN has yet to come to a definitive conclusion regarding the provenance of the chemical-weapons attack. An account of the UN Security Council’s April 5 meeting noted that Kim Won-Soo, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs “said information on the reported 4 April use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun, in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, was still coming in” and that “the attack had reportedly been carried out through an air strike on a residential area, but the means of delivery could not be confirmed.”

But no matter.

The president perhaps had his own more pressing reasons to act, and as a result we find ourselves not only further embroiled in yet another Middle East conflict, but also another step close to direct confrontation with nuclear armed Russia.

Read more of The Nation’s coverage of the Syrian conflict.