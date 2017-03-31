Most Popular

Last month, another for-profit college corporation, EDMC, sought nonprofit status with distinctly DeVossian flourish. Their chosen nonprofit parent, the Dream Center, also champions Christian private education. Though the Dream Center claims EDMC programs would remain open to students “of all faiths,” EDMC’s fusion with a religious organization parallels DeVos’s hardline-conservative Christian views as well as her overall agenda of promoting school privatization and voucher programs.7

The Debt Collective calls the tactic a regulatory dodge and a genius branding move:8

More and more people know that “for-profit college” almost always means “scam.” So making a college “non-profit” gets away from this image. People think of non-profits as committed to the public good. Also, people think [of] Christian institutions as committed to the public good.9

Critics warn that further blurring church/state, along with profit/nonprofit, divides could open the door to more public financing of religious schooling. Though DeVos has not so far emphasized direct federal funding for religious schools, she may find more fertile terrain for faith-based federal funding in higher education. In the more standardized K-12 system, siphoning funds into Christian school vouchers could encounter constitutional disputes. Many Christian-based private colleges and universities already receive ample taxpayer support through federal grants and loans.10

Higher-education investment bubbles have a long history in America’s postwar development.11

Since the enactment of the GI Bill for veterans, commercial vocational schools and colleges have been mass-marketing cheap, easy degrees—often to socially and economically disadvantaged students in working-class communities and communities of color. One of the most spectacular bankruptcies last year, the ITT college chain, actually made headlines back in 1974 after being exposed as a cesspool of substandard programs with low retention and abysmal job-placement rates. The Century Foundation (TCF) warns in its historical investigation of for-profit higher education, the systematic abuses aren’t a bug, but a feature. Since the interest of for-profit colleges is by definition maximizing profits, “which means they have a strong drive to charge as much as the federal government will allow, to spend as little on education they can get away with, and to enroll as many students as possible regardless of their qualifications.”12

Given Trump’s single-minded determination to unravel any and all financial regulations, the next boom-bust cycle in for-profit higher education could be even more devastating, says TCF analyst Bob Shireman via e-mail, warning that tactics like conversion to nonprofit status could worsen the deregulatory spiral:13

Nonprofits are accountable to representatives of the public…[and] are prohibited from having a financial stake. For-profits are the opposite: by design, their assets are committed to private parties who also control the enterprise…. Every difference evident in the behavior of for-profit versus nonprofit colleges stems from that difference in internal accountability. The dream of the for-profit school industry is for the Department of Education to pretend that that these differences in corporate accountability requirements do not exist.14 THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

Shireman observes that if the White House actively encourages the industry’s profiteering, the responsibility of checking the excesses of for-profit-college schemes will fall to the states and citizens: “[T]he danger at the federal level is both reduced regulations and reduced oversight/enforcement…. Even with staff, the feds can treat violations with warnings or meager fines.”15

Under this epidemic of “regulatory capture,” he adds, “To counter the possible reduction in the quantity or quality of federal oversight, states can bolster their rules and enforcement, as they have with relatively strong financial reforms in California and New York.”16

And for those at the heart of the crisis, legions of financially devastated students agitating for financial relief, be it through student-debt strikes or by pressing for regulatory reforms, can fuel momentum for the real educational promise the country’s students deserve: free public higher education for all—because the only fair market price for a human right is free.17