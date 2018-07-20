Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

We still don’t know what transpired in Donald Trump’s unprecedented, ill-advised, two-hour private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday. In the absence of information about the meeting—Putin says the two men reached agreements on nuclear weapons and Syria; Trump reportedly still hasn’t told his foreign-policy or national-security staff what was discussed—we are left to scrutinize photos for clues. Leaving the meeting, in most photos I’ve seen, Putin looked lordly; Trump looked humbled, chastened, miserable. On social media his critics were comparing him to Reek, the tortured, castrated Theon Greyjoy alter ego in Game of Thrones. We saw Trump suck up to Putin unbearably in their joint press conference, accepting his denials of 2016 election interference and entertaining his suggestion that the United States would turn over some former diplomats for Russian questioning. Ad Policy

Maybe, as we scrutinize the photos, we’re looking too hard to find evidence of what many have concluded this week: that Putin has something on Trump. He knows secrets. They may be financial misdeeds; they could involve Russian election subversion in 2016; Russian money-laundering over decades; they may be sexual. Or all of the above. That Trump is compromised would certainly be the most straightforward explanation for his uncharacteristic meekness and subservience to Putin.

This might also have been the week when things began to deteriorate for Trump, when even Republicans begin to reckon with his erratic governance, his inscrutable foreign policy, his corruption, his evasions and his many lies. At the Aspen Security Festival on Thursday, the nation’s elites were treated to the sight of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats bluntly telling MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he thought Trump’s one-on-one with Putin was a bad idea—and that he still had no idea what happened between the two men. While Trump had defied his national security establishment in Helsinki by accepting Putin’s assertion that Russia hadn’t interfered in the 2016 elections (he would later backtrack and ludicrously claim he meant to say “I have no idea why [Russia] wouldn’t meddle,” instead of the shocking claim that he “had no idea why Russia would meddle”), Coats forcefully reasserted that Russia had indeed been behind the DNC hack.

Asked if he’d considered resigning, given his differences with the president, Coats merely said it wasn’t something he’d discuss “publicly,” which sounded like a lot like “yes.” But the capper came when Mitchell shared the breaking news that Trump was preparing to welcome Putin to the White House later this year. “Say that again?” he asked Mitchell, obviously surprised. When she repeated it, he chuckled and said, “That’s gonna be special.” The crowd laughed too, which initially struck me as inappropriate—the gulf between Trump and his national-security staff over Putin isn’t funny. But on second thought, the laughter seemed like the nervous kind that can hit during a funeral, a type of gallows humor. What else is there to do but laugh at the idea Coats was surprised that Putin would be visiting the White House? Related Article Russiagate Is Far Wider Than Trump and His Inner Circle David Klion