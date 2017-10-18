Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Back in August I profiled Family Farm Action, a new economic justice organization formed to take on Big Ag monopolies and fight for independent farmers. One of their biggest priorities was to pressure the Trump administration to complete rules proposed by Obama’s Department of Agriculture a month before Inauguration Day, under the Grain Inspection, Packards and Stockyards Act (GIPSA). One of the regulations would have clearly defined the scope of certain predatory and retaliatory practices, and allowed farmers to charge producers with violations of the rules without a specific finding of harm to the entire market for their produce or livestock. Ad Policy

On Tuesday, the USDA withdrew the rule, a betrayal of exactly the kind of voters who turned out for Trump in large numbers in last year’s election. The decision further immiserates family farmers who have no choice but to submit to the machinations of Big Ag processors. And even some Republicans in Congress are irate.

Under GIPSA, it’s already illegal for companies that contract with farmers for their produce or livestock to engage in unfair or deceptive practices. But farmers needed to establish definitive proof of competitive injury across the entire market before USDA would step in. This created an uneven playing field; farmers would be burdened with suffering for perhaps years before any action would be taken. They might not be in business by the time USDA got around to helping. Also, it created a loophole where producers could single out individual farmers for harm, leaving them with no recourse as long as they didn’t treat the entire market the same way.

That restriction locked in a perilous reality, particularly for livestock operations in America. Most hogs and chickens are raised by farmers but owned by big corporations like Tyson or Smithfield. The farmers’ contracts force them deeply into debt to keep up with dictated standards from the companies, and pit them against other farmers in the community for who can generate the fattest animals. This “tournament system,” a Darwin-style survival of the fittest, has devastated farm communities with cutthroat practices that squeeze earnings for their labor. Shocking numbers of poultry farmers live in poverty while corporations prosper from their efforts. And if farmers speak up about this injustice, they get less pay or lower-quality chickens, a direct form of retaliation to shut them up. In other words, corporations have all the control, and the rules would at least give farmers a chance to battle back.