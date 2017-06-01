The “new normal” of daily disasters for the White House make Trump more dangerous and irrational, Sasha Abramsky says, and more likely to adopt fascistic tactics.1 Ad Policy

Plus: conservatives argue that the courts have gone too far in rejecting Trump’s travel ban as an unconstitutional attack on Muslims—David Cole of the ACLU responds.2

And Paul Mason analyzes the British elections in the wake of Trump’s troubled trip to Europe.3

David Cole: Have the Courts Gone Too Far in Rejecting Trump’s Travel Ban?

Paul Mason: The British Elections after Trump’s European Trip

