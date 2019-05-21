EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week we cross-post an excerpt from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s column at the WashingtonPost.com. Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.
Amid the daily infamies of Donald Trump’s presidency, his greatest dereliction of duty is his decision not to confront but to accelerate the greatest threat facing this country: the clear, present and growing danger of catastrophic climate change.
Trump is called a climate denier. He is actually a warrior for climate calamity. In many ways, Trump is the first president of the climate-catastrophe era. We’ve already witnessed the undeniable first terrors: the fires that erased Paradise, California, in a day, the storms that savaged Houston and Puerto Rico, floods in the Midwest, droughts that forced millions to migrate from what used to be called the Fertile Crescent. In the face of this and more, Trump has chosen to go all in on the side of this direct security threat to our people, our country and our world.
Last week in Hackberry, Louisiana, Trump celebrated his collusion with the furies that threaten us, hailing the United States as the “energy superpower of the world.” Trump’s speech consisted of his stale stew of lies, exaggerations, boasts, and insults, claiming credit for transformations that began long before his presidency, and scorning alternative views and opponents. Yet, in the midst, he made it clear: He is proud to contribute to the horrors that now threaten us.
