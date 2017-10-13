Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

When dealing with President Donald Trump, it is always important to separate what actually matters from what doesn’t. Yesterday, a high-profile executive order to undermine the individual health insurance market framework of the Affordable Care Act was more of a statement of aspirations than an immediate threat. Meanwhile, Trump put into motion a much more direct, unilateral act of sabotage Ad Policy

First, let’s look at that executive order. We’ve become so dazzled by the Trump Show theory of politics, where every statement or tweet can move mountains, that we assume everything he does has world-historical importance. But in general, Congress makes laws, not the president with one stroke of a pen. The executive order states that it’s the policy of the Trump administration to create a high-quality, affordable health care system, which Republicans have been trying to come up with for seven years. But Trump has a few actual ideas.

He wants to expand “association health plans,” where small businesses band together to obtain better deals on health insurance, and short-term insurance, a catastrophic-style policy that people in job transition can currently access for up to three months. Both of these alternatives are not subject to many of the ACA’s minimum benefit requirements.

Association health plans, under the Trump order, would be considered large employers, subject mostly to state regulations — and if the association included multiple states, it could pick which state’s laws (i.e., the one with the least regulations) to follow. This would certainly create a race to the bottom, like we have in the credit card industry, where association health plans that offer benefits from the most deregulatory state fan out across the country.

Short-term insurance is not subject to ACA benefit mandates at all. Trump wants to increase the duration of that insurance from three to twelve months and make it renewable, making it more of an everyday option than a stopgap. There’s also a nod to health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts employers can offer so people can use pre-tax dollars to pay medical expenses. Trump wants to open those up to anyone.

The expected effect would be for healthier people to jump out of ACA markets, making risk pools sicker. Insurers would react by accelerating cost increases in those plans, or possibly bugging out, crushing the insurance exchanges.