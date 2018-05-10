Most Popular

JW: It seems like the effect of Trump’s announcement within Iran will inevitably be to strengthen the hardliners there who want to restart the nuclear program and remove the surveillance regime. How likely do you think that is—and how soon do you think that might happen? 8

MK: That’s hard to determine. It would make sense for the Iranians to continue to abide by the agreement and to work with the Europeans to isolate the United States, to portray the United States as the bad guy, and not to rush into enriching uranium. On other the hand, there are forces within Iran who feel that the deal never worked to Iran’s advantage because the U.S. kept up economic pressure on Iran throughout this period, so they never received the economic benefit they were led to believe they were going to receive. So the hardliners may say, “Let’s just go back into enriching uranium because that’s to our advantage.” How that will play out is impossible to say.9

JW: Inevitably we have to talk about Israel. Israel sees Iran as its primary enemy in the region, and this will undoubtedly strengthen the hardliners within Israel. 10

MK: When we talk about Israel in this case, you have to narrow it down to one person: Benjamin Netanyahu. He has made it a personal crusade to sabotage the Iran nuclear deal and has spent many years trying to do that. He’s thrilled by Trump’s decision. However, this is going to lead Israel on a collision course with Iran and possibly to a regional war and I’m not sure everyone in Israel is so thrilled about that.11

JW: Iran is a big country. What kind of military capabilities do they have at this point?

MK: Iran is not capable of defeating the United States in warfare. But it is capable of putting up a tough fight. I think its citizens will rally to any attack by foreign powers. The resistance will be fierce. But what you really have to worry about in the case of an attack on Iran is that it has allies throughout the region who are capable of great mischief—especially Hezbollah. I don’t believe that the conflict that might erupt will involve only the United States and Iran. Israel is likely to attack Iranian outposts in Syria, and that could spark Hezbollah, which has a huge trove of missiles, to attack cities in Israel. There are also Iranian-armed Shiite militias in Iraq who could attack American forces there. So throughout the region, there are Iranian-armed forces that are capable of inflicting great harm on American forces and American allies.13

The problem is that President Trump has no Plan B in tearing up the nuclear deal. He said somehow we’re going to force the Iranians to come back to the table and give us a better deal, but that’s utter nonsense. The Europeans say there’s no path to such an outcome. The Iranians say there’s no path. And certainly Russia and China would not agree to such a path. So by tearing up the agreement, Trump has left no path forward other than war.14