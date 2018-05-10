Trump’s plan on pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal is to pressure Iran to restart negotiations on terms more favorable to the US—but that’s never going to happen, says Michael Klare. And Trump has no Plan B—except for war—which could quickly involve Israel fighting in Lebanon against Iran’s ally Hezbollah, which has thousands of rockets aimed at Israeli cities. Ad Policy

Also: the coming showdown in Texas between populist Democrats and establishment Democrats: D. D. Guttenplan has returned from the Lone Star State with a report on the political transformation underway there.

Plus: It’s the 50th anniversary of the student uprising at Columbia University, against university complicity in the Vietnam war—setting the path for students at hundreds of other schools during the next few years. Historian Eric Foner explains how it happened, and finds lessons for today’s movements for social justice.