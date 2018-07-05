—The Boston Globe

So why do they maintain their loyalty

Despite his lies, despite the fact that he

Acts like a child instead of an adult?

’Cause it’s a cult.

Why would his people always cheer for him

While he, in tweets that are profoundly dim,

Just flails around for allies to insult?

’Cause it’s a cult.

His crude remarks imply we should unite

To keep out anyone who isn’t white.

That language tends to make his troops exult,

’Cause it’s a cult.

It seems impossible that they’re not seeing

Their leader as a dreadful human being.

But most of them don’t leave as a result,

’Cause it’s a cult.