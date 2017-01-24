Most Popular

The details, predictably, have been fuzzy. Jared Bernstein and Lori Wallach have argued that a new trade agenda would have to include enforceable labor and environmental standards, a more level playing field for small and medium-sized businesses, and a prohibition on deals with regimes that have a history of human rights and labor violations. They want investor-friendly tribunals that circumvent national courts excised from trade agreements, along with provisions that preempt consumer safety or financial regulations, or strengthen patent-base protectionism.

Trump has talked a lot about trade, but I don’t know his team’s views on practically any of these points. He wants to assist the auto industry by requiring more of each vehicle to be produced in North America to qualify for NAFTA tariff exemptions, and maybe mandate quotas for domestic production on certain goods. But regulatory standards or dispute settlement is a different matter. The White House’s general antipathy to the public sector suggests that preserving sovereign regulatory capacity won’t be an overriding concern. And the lack of transparency around how these deals will be conducted makes it harder to expect anything positive. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

Trump and his advisers have differed on tariffs, his big stick in negotiations with corporations and countries. As president, Trump has already promised a “very major” border tax on companies that outsource jobs. But his commerce secretary nominee, Wilbur Ross, who will be among the administration’s leaders on trade, played down border taxes in his confirmation hearing. “I think tariffs play a role both as a negotiating tool and where necessary to punish those who don’t play by the rules,” Ross said.

It’s hard to effectively threaten to jack up tariffs when your top trade advisor calls it a ploy before one word is ever exchanged with a trade partner. And now that Trump has blasted the Republican border-adjustment plan, which would have altered the tax structure to favor exports, I’ve begun to doubt whether any tariff-like policy will truly reveal itself except in an @POTUS tweet.

Bluster aside, you can expect Trump to use current multilateral frameworks to punish bad trade actors. I’d expect him to follow Obama’s late-term WTO complaint on Chinese aluminum subsidies with a crackdown on Chinese acquisitions of semiconductor companies. Schumer groused on the Senate floor today that Trump had not fulfilled another promise, to label China a currency manipulator that artificially makes their exports more attractive. But other countries more involved in currency manipulation right now, like South Korea, could get tagged by the Treasury Department. Standards on currency should also be enforceable in any bilateral deal, though Trump has never promised that.

Democrats have generally applauded the TPP withdrawal, while expressing their willingness to work with Trump on worker-friendly trade policies. They could do one thing to ensure that standard: push to revoke fast-track trade authority that transfers responsibility for trade from the legislative to executive branch. With only bilateral trade deals on the agenda, the need for coordinating at the executive level with special features to bypass Congress has been eliminated. Only small-d democratic decision-making can rescue an insular, special interest–dominated process. If Trump wants to stick to his word on a worker-centric trade system, he’ll close the back door for corporations.