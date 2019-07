“Trump’s approval rating has risen to the highest point

in his presidency…according to a Washington Post-ABC

News poll.”—Front page, The Washington Post

“Accounts from a child detention complex in Texas are

the stuff of nightmares.”

—Front page, The New York Times (same day)

A way to pump the ratings up?

Trump found one that is for the ages:

You separate folks from their kids,

And cram the kids in squalid cages.