“Air Force says it sent crews to Trump’s Scottish

resort up to 40 times.” —Politico

Off we go into the wild blue yonder,

Foreign threats ready to quell.

As we fly, we begin to ponder

Cushy nights in a Trump-owned hotel.

We’ve reserved the accommodations

And we know the president’s thrilled.

The minibar is not too far.

And Trump makes out as citizens are billed.