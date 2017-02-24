On Thursday President Donald Trump plainly admitted that his administration’s deportation agenda is “a military operation,” confirming what his administration has spelled out over the course of the last month in multiple executive orders and Department of Homeland Security memorandums. Ad Policy

The United States “is getting really bad dudes out of this country. And at a rate nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said at a meeting Thursday with manufacturing-industry CEOs.

“And they’re the bad ones,” Trump said. “And it’s a military operation because what has been allowed to come into our country, when you see gang violence that you’ve read about like never before and all of the things, much of that is people who are here illegally.”

Two weeks ago, ICE undertook a week of splashy raids and arrested some 700 noncitizens for removal, and Trump has set upon a rapid expansion of the deportation machinery in the country. But on Thursday Trump’s boastfulness cut against his own cabinet members’ attempts to portray his enforcement program as a more restrained affair.

The same day, DHS Secretary John Kelly said, “There will be no use of military forces in immigration.” Kelly was in Mexico, where he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. “There will be no—repeat, no—mass deportations.”

It was a reiteration of remarks Kelly made Wednesday in Guatemala. “We are not going out and doing mass deportations,” Kelly said, adding that “there will be no mass roundups.”

But despite Kelly’s best attempts at easing panic across the country, he couldn’t distance himself from his boss’s grandiosity—or the reality laid out in Kelly’s own memorandums released this week. The Trump administration has made it clear: The United States is undertaking an aggressive deportation agenda targeting nearly every person who is or is suspected of being undocumented.

Kelly’s memorandums, released Monday, offer his agency guidance about how to implement the president’s immigration enforcement–related executive orders. They make clear that the raids of two weeks ago were just the beginning.