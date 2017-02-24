On Thursday President Donald Trump plainly admitted that his administration’s deportation agenda is “a military operation,” confirming what his administration has spelled out over the course of the last month in multiple executive orders and Department of Homeland Security memorandums.

The United States “is getting really bad dudes out of this country. And at a rate nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said at a meeting Thursday with manufacturing-industry CEOs.

“And they’re the bad ones,” Trump said. “And it’s a military operation because what has been allowed to come into our country, when you see gang violence that you’ve read about like never before and all of the things, much of that is people who are here illegally.”

Two weeks ago, ICE undertook a week of splashy raids and arrested some 700 noncitizens for removal, and Trump has set upon a rapid expansion of the deportation machinery in the country. But on Thursday Trump’s boastfulness cut against his own cabinet members’ attempts to portray his enforcement program as a more restrained affair.

The same day, DHS Secretary John Kelly said, “There will be no use of military forces in immigration.” Kelly was in Mexico, where he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. “There will be no—repeat, no—mass deportations.”

It was a reiteration of remarks Kelly made Wednesday in Guatemala. “We are not going out and doing mass deportations,” Kelly said, adding that “there will be no mass roundups.”

But despite Kelly’s best attempts at easing panic across the country, he couldn’t distance himself from his boss’s grandiosity—or the reality laid out in Kelly’s own memorandums released this week. The Trump administration has made it clear: The United States is undertaking an aggressive deportation agenda targeting nearly every person who is or is suspected of being undocumented.

Kelly’s memorandums, released Monday, offer his agency guidance about how to implement the president’s immigration enforcement–related executive orders. They make clear that the raids of two weeks ago were just the beginning.

“They are a guide for Trump to enact his mass deportation agenda,” Marielana Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center said this week. “And actually they are even more extreme than [Trump’s] rhetoric.”

The first thing that Kelly’s memorandums make firm is the manner in which his enforcement agencies ought to adhere to Trump’s executive order calling on immigration agents to enforce the law against “all removable aliens.” Kelly, translating that directive to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol, orders those agencies to treat just about all undocumented immigrants as “priorities” for enforcement.

Prior administrations have attempted to set tiers of priorities for immigration enforcement, which shielded some classes of undocumented immigrants from removal.

Kelly, on Wednesday, insisted that enforcement would prioritize “criminal offenders,” yet Trump eliminated those priorities by calling for DHS to enforce the law against “all removable aliens,” with a focus on those who (1) have been convicted of crimes, (2) have not been convicted but merely charged with a crime, (3) have committed any act that could be construed as a “chargeable offense,” (4) have used a fake Social Security Number to work or pay taxes, (5) have availed themselves unlawfully of public benefits like food stamps or public assistance, (6) have a deportation order out against them, or (7) pose a public-safety risk in the eyes of any immigration officer.

These categories are so broad as to be obliterate any veneer of “prioritizing” enforcement. The fourth offense—using a fake Social Security Number to work and pay taxes—is part and parcel of undocumented life. The seventh offense offers immigration agents and law-enforcement officers so much discretion so as to basically invite racial profiling. The second and third mean that immigrants will be particularly vulnerable in locales where policing is racialized and patrolling is discriminatory, which, in the United States, is many places.

And Kelly’s memo offers updated directions on that very topic—beefing up programs that allow law-enforcement officers to get in on the deportation agenda. Kelly calls for the resuscitation of Secure Communities and the expansion of 287(g), programs that enable the federal government to piggyback on local policing to help catch undocumented immigrants.

The 287(g) program, in particular, deputizes local and state law-enforcement officers as actual immigration agents so that they can enforce federal immigration violations in the course of their actual policing work.

DHS will be constrained by the finite number of beds in detention centers, the already notoriously backlogged immigration courts, and the size of its  enforcement ranks (even though the number of Customs and Border Patrol agents alone have doubled in the last decade). And there, DHS offered some ideas, including the hiring of 5,000 more CBP agents and 500 Air Force and Marine officers.

The memo also includes a plan to deport those who were caught entering the country through Mexico back to Mexico—even if they are not Mexican nationals. “Returning [migrants] to the foreign contiguous territory from which they arrived…saves the Department’s detention and adjudication resources for other priority aliens,” the memo reads.

In recent years, the largest surges of those caught at the borders have been children and families fleeing violence and crime in Central America. This plan would shove Guatemalans, Salvadorans, Hondurans, and others into Mexico to await the resolution of their immigration cases in the United States, where they can attend their immigration-court proceedings through a “functional, interoperable video teleconference system” that DHS seeks to build.

The memo also lays out harsher and more punitive policies for asylum seekers. Among them, Kelly recommends that the parents of children who migrate to the United States be considered accomplices to the human trafficking, since many family members pay smugglers to help ferry children to safety in the United States. Kelly recommends that those parents be pursued for any possible immigration violations and referred for criminal prosecution.

Herein lies the real messaging sleight of hand from a president who boasted that, on immigration, he has “the biggest heart of anybody.” The only way to achieve a mass-deportation agenda of the scope Trump desires is to turn a person’s very existence into a crime. The memos released this week show us how it’ll be done.