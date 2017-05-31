Remember when feminists warned that the anti-choice movement had birth control in its sights as well as legal abortion? Oh no, pundits assured us, they would never. Americans love birth control! In fact, if pro-choicers weren’t so obsessed with baby-killing, they would promote birth control as the way to prevent abortion. So true. Why didn’t we think of that? Ad Policy

Of course, feminists had indeed thought of that. Providing birth control has been Planned Parenthood’s mission since 1916, for instance. Yet now the same tactics that have been so successful in the flight against abortion—defunding, restricting access—are being applied to birth control, too.

In the United States, birth control and abortion provision are connected. Although Planned Parenthood is the big brand name in reproductive-health care, most abortions are provided by independent clinics, and those places also provide contraception. Since 2012, 30 percent of these have closed. That’s 147 clinics—22 in the last year alone. If you only read the headlines, you might not grasp why this is happening. Didn’t the Supreme Court throw out laws like the ones in Texas that used medically unnecessary regulations as a pretext to drive clinics out of business? Yes, it did. Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt was a great victory. But clinics can’t be opened and shut like water faucets. Most of the 21 clinics that shut down in Texas remain closed. And laws are only one of the reasons why clinics have been closing. Other issues include low Medicaid reimbursement rates, loss of insurance coverage for abortion, and violence—when Zachary Klundt, the son of a prominent Montana anti-abortion activist, trashed All Families Healthcare in Kalispell, destroying everything down to the family photos on the provider’s desk, it did not reopen, leaving a huge swath of the state without access to abortion care. Ironically, medical advances—long-acting birth control like IUDs and implants, emergency contraception available without a prescription, Pap smears every three years instead of annually—mean fewer patient visits. The number of abortions has been falling and the Affordable Care Act may have played a role in that: Its provision eliminating co-pays for birth control means fewer unwanted pregnancies, while its restrictions on insurance coverage for abortion may have made some women unable to pay for the procedure.