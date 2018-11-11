Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

It seems obvious that the best way to support the troops is to make every effort to keep them out of harm’s way. That means avoiding unnecessary wars and only engaging in military action as a true last resort. In this vein, here are my Top 10 Veterans Day Songs paying tribute to those who serve. The list is highly debatable; songs about war and attendant suffering cut across musical genres. Old-timers will rightly bemoan the omission of hippie classics like “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” and “Give Peace A Chance.” Others will fairly say I’ve neglected an important subgenre of vintage heavy-metal antiwar anthems like Metallica’s 1989 classic “One,” while also giving short shrift to the rich history of punk rock treatment of war. Let me know what I missed. Ad Policy

Top 10 Veterans Day Songs

1) Bill Withers, I Can’t Write Left-Handed

2) Bob Dylan, Masters of War

3) Phil Ochs, I Ain’t Marching Anymore

4) Edwin Starr, War

5) Eric Bogle, The Green Fields of France

6) Freda Payne, Bring the Boys Home



7) Vera Lynn, White Cliffs of Dover

8) Bob Marley, War

9) Loretta Lynn, Dear Uncle Sam

10) Stiff Little Fingers, Tin Soldiers





Bonus Track #1, Pink Floyd, Corporal Clegg

Bonus Track #2, Nena, 99 Luftballons