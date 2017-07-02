Not nearly enough Americans are aware that much of what the country considers our most patriotic music was created by artists and writers of decidedly left-wing sympathies. In that spirit, here is my highly debatable list of Top 10 Fourth of July Songs, presented in random order. These songs, taken together, make clear both what’s great about the US and what still needs critical attention. Ad Policy

1. Los Lobos with Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir, This Land is Your Land

This rambling version of the iconic Woody Guthrie song was performed July 22, 1989 backstage at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin between sets on that summer’s Los Lobos/Grateful Dead tour.

2. Bruce Springsteen, Chimes of Freedom

Sony Music has made it impossible to watch Bob Dylan performing his classic ode to “the refugees on their unarmed road of flight.” Fortunately, Bruce Springsteen acquits himself well in this live 1988 cover.

3. Paul Robeson, The House I Live In

Written in 1943 by Abel Meeropol under the pen name Lewis Allen, this tune became a patriotic anthem during World War II with its populist evocation of everyday American life.

4. Phil Ochs, The Power and Glory

One of the songs that established Ochs’s reputation, he saw it as a patriotic hymn combining the American dream with selfless faith-based ideals.

5. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Battle Hymn of the Republic

“The Battle Hymn of the Republic” was written in 1861 by abolitionist, social activist, and poet Julia Ward Howe, set to music composed by William Steffe.

6. Loretta Lynn, Dear Uncle Sam

This Vietnam-era plea on behalf of soldier-husbands everywhere resonated far beyond the traditional, antiwar crowd when it was released in 1968.