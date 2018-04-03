This week marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorrain Motel in Memphis. In his honor, I tried the impossible task of selecting a top ten list of songs about civil rights. The theme has resonated deeply with generations of artists of all stripes and inspired considerable musical tribute; this list is meant simply as a starting point for discussion (and listening). I present it in random order. I know I missed a lot.
1. Mavis Staples, We Shall Not Be Moved
2. The Impressions, People Get Ready
3. Sam Cooke, A Change is Gonna Come
4. Nina Simone, Mississippi Goddam
6. Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A Changin’
9. The Roots, Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round
10. The Staple Singers, Freedom Highway
Bonus Track: Otis Spann, Blues for Martin Luther King