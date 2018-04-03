Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorrain Motel in Memphis. In his honor, I tried the impossible task of selecting a top ten list of songs about civil rights. The theme has resonated deeply with generations of artists of all stripes and inspired considerable musical tribute; this list is meant simply as a starting point for discussion (and listening). I present it in random order. I know I missed a lot. Ad Policy

1. Mavis Staples, We Shall Not Be Moved

2. The Impressions, People Get Ready

3. Sam Cooke, A Change is Gonna Come

4. Nina Simone, Mississippi Goddam &lt;/p&gt;<br /> &lt;p&gt;5. Phil Ochs, Here’s to the state of Mississippi&lt;iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/K7fgB0m_y2I” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen&gt;

6. Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A Changin’ <p>7. Sweet Honey in the Rock,Eyes on the Prize &lt;iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/D_tcZAqQUAg” width=”600″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”/iframe> <p>8. Gil Scott-Heron, 95 South (All of the Places We’ve Been) <iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/irxZFwWWE4I" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen>

9. The Roots, Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round

10. The Staple Singers, Freedom Highway