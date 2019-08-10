By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies. For more information, visit our Privacy Policy
Toni Morrison Bookshelf
Drawing a legend.
In 2014 The Nation asked me to draw a piece to present to Toni Morrison at a tribute to her at the annual dinner. Ms. Morrison, I was led to understand, did not like portraits, so I rendered her titles. Turned out to be great fun to do and she was very gracious in receiving it that night. A privilege to meet a true literary giant and American hero.