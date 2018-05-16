Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

I can offer no profoundly original critique of the late Tom Wolfe’s writings, no comprehensive overview, even though I belonged to the same generation of arriviste writers in New York City, and his influence on us was profound and near irresistible. I resisted imitating him by resorting to parody, a reliable purge. But, let it be said, parody only works when the parodied one has a style, which Wolfe did in even more spades than a straight flush. Ad Policy

He exploded on the scene like a New Journalism comet and kept himself aloft by superior, mostly tasteful self-promotion, hard work, and good journalism. “A boy has to sell his books,” Truman Capote said, but when Wolfe did it, it was artful over-the-topness grounded in the right stuff and the true facts, ma’am.

He was, otherwise, a politically reactionary dandy of late capitalism whom it was a disaster for up-and-comers to try to emulate, unless you could easily afford that six-figure wardrobe and bring off the pyrotechnical prose. And if you succeeded in the latter, you simply proved that Wolfe mostly did it better. And often funnier. RIP.