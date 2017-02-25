Tom Perez, the former Obama administration secretary of labor, was elected Saturday to chair a Democratic National Committee that must rapidly renew the party after a devastating 2016 election cycle that saw Republicans sweep control of the executive and legislative branches of the federal government and most statehouses. Ad Policy

“A united Democratic Party is not only our best hope,” declared Perez, “it is Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.” That is, undoubtedly, true.

But Perez clearly recognizes that he will have to work hard to first unite the party and then transform it into a dramatically more grassroots-oriented and ideologically-progressive political force within a broader resistance to Trump.

Perez won the chairmanship by a narrow margin on the second ballot. The Atlanta gathering where the vote was held featured much talk about unity, but also recalled genuine divisions over how the Democratic Party should proceed. A strong backer of Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the 2016 Democratic nomination, Perez beat Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, a key backer of Bernie Sanders in that race, by just 35 votes out of 435 cast.

The new chair made an immediate unity move by announcing that he wanted Ellison to serve as deputy chair of the DNC. DNC members approved the designation by acclamation

Ellison addressed the crowd, saying, “we don’t have the luxury, folks, to walk out of this room divided…we’ve got earnest and sincere work to do.” Perez gave every indication that he heard the Minnesotan.

The new chair went out of his way to embrace that message, referencing his rival throughout an acceptable speech that declared a united Democratic Party would “lead the resistance to Donald Trump.”

The Perez-Ellison contest was had echoes of the Clinton-Sanders primary race. A number of key Clinton backers lined up behind Ellison, and Perez had the backing of a number of prominent progressives, but Perez was surely seen as the candidate of the party establishment. Ellison, on the other hand, was seen as the candidate of insurgents who believe the DNC must become less reliant on big money and DC strategists and more reliant on small donors and grassroots organizing.