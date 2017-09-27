Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

Many people believe that the outcome of midterm elections depends on the ideological profile of the candidates who are running. Moderate candidates appeal to swing voters who might be rethinking their presidential vote, conventional wisdom goes. But the outcome of non-presidential year elections depends in large part on voter turnout. And this reality combined with a new report from the Voter Participation Center and Lake Research amounts to a bright, flashing warning sign for Democrats heading into the 2018 election cycle. Absent significant course corrections by progressives, the turnout of people of color and progressive whites is likely to fall dangerously low next year, scuttling the golden opportunity to recapture control of the body that can impeach a president.1 Ad Policy

Analyzing Census and election data, the VPC/Lake report concludes that, based on those past trends, the turnout of people of color, white millennials, and white unmarried women—cornerstones of the Obama coalition—will fall by 35 percent from 2016 levels, accounting for 25.4 million fewer voters from those critical constituencies. For African Americans, the rate is projected to drop 30 percent. For Latinos, the report estimates a decline of 36.5 percent, and for Millennials the drop off is pegged at a dismaying 54 percent.2

These numbers should set off ear-piercing alarm bells for every person who wants to win back the House. Unfortunately, such findings frequently fall on deaf ears. A significant number of people in the leadership of Democratic and progressive politics hold the belief that the best way for Democrats to prevail in off-year elections is by moderating their politics to appeal to swing voters who may be turned off by the excesses and overreach of the party in power. According to this interpretation, Democrats won the House in 2006 because the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee under Rahm Emanuel’s leadership recruited moderate candidates who attracted support from swing voters recoiling from the policies of George W. Bush’s administration. A decade later, this narrative is regularly repeated in the media, with Politico reporting just this past May that, “Three senior House Democrats are soon heading to Chicago to seek advice from Rahm Emanuel, the party’s 2006 master strategist.” Emanuel’s magic formula? Focus on “the suburbs, where more moderate voters exist…I purposely recruited candidates who reflected the temperament, tenor and culture of their district.”3

The same interpretation leads to the conclusion that the reason Republicans took back the House in 2010 is because of a backlash from voters angry about the passage of the Affordable Health Care Act. David Axelrod, Obama’s Senior Advisor at the time, wrote in his book, Believer, that Obama’s efforts to pass health care reform “ignited a blazing grassroots opposition that would cost him his House majority.”4 Related Article Democrats Are Trying to Win the 2018 Midterms in All the Wrong Ways Steve Phillips