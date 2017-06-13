This week on the Edge of Sports Podcast we talk foreign policy with 10-year NFL veteran Donté Stallworth. Ad Policy

Also, I’ve got some choice words about the racist attack on LeBron James’s home, and a very special Kaepernick Watch with the biggest doozy of an excuse for why the quarterback has not been signed.

Lastly, we have a letter from an Edge of Sports listener, that I will read, about the use of the word “blackballing.”

Donté Stallworth, 10-year NFL Veteran Wide Receiver

