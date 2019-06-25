Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Folks across the United States may have been surprised last Wednesday when they opened the national edition of The New York Times and observed a lead editorial headlined: “Tiffany Cabán for Queens District Attorney.” Ad Policy

Progressives who live far from New York may have been just as surprised when Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted an endorsement of Cabán around the same time; and when they received a message from another Democratic presidential contender, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, urging them to back the Queens contender.

But the fact is that this race by this woman for this office merits national attention. The New York City borough of Queens has a population of almost 2.4 million—that’s bigger than 15 states and the District of Columbia.

This is the perspective to begin from when discussing the June 25 Democratic primary for Queens district attorney. As Isabel Cristo reminded us in a recent Nation piece, “Tiffany Cabán Wants to Transform What It Means to Be a DA.” District attorneys serve in thousands of counties across the United States, but few have the potential that the Queens DA does to shift the country’s understanding of how a prosecutor’s office might be organized and focused.

The Queens DA is the chief law-enforcement officer for a jurisdiction serving more people than the state attorneys general of New Mexico, Nebraska, West Virginia, and a dozen other states. If a barrier-breaking reformer was running for a top state law-enforcement post anywhere in the country, it is likely that there would be interest in the race. And so it only makes sense that the “people-powered justice” campaign that Cabán is waging in Queens County has attracted national attention.

Cabán, a public defender, is blunt about her mission, declaring that she is “running to transform the Queens District Attorney’s office after years of witnessing its abuses on the front lines.” The 31-year-old lawyer promises to “Decriminalize Poverty and End Racist Law Enforcement.”

Running with the backing of the Working Families Party, Democratic Socialists of America, and Real Justice PAC, Cabán pledges to crack down on corporate crime, go after landlord abuses, work to close the Rikers Island prison and eliminate cash bail for all crimes. The ultimate goal of her campaign is ambitious—“End Mass Incarceration in Queens, Make Queens a Model for the World”—yet it is very much in sync with what her campaign aptly describes as “a national movement to transform a broken justice system.” If nominated and elected, Cabán would join elected prosecutors such as Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner and Brooklyn’s Eric Gonzalez in the high-profile work of remaking law enforcement in our greatest urban centers. Current Issue View our current issue

That’s a huge prospect. But it will not be easily achieved. In the contest for the open Queens DA position, Cabán faces a number of serious rivals, including Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and retired Judge Greg Lasak. The other candidates have attracted big-money and establishment backing in a borough where campaigning is costly, and where the county Democratic organization with which Katz is closely tied still holds sway at election time.

But Cabán, who was endorsed several weeks ago by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has now won endorsements that AOC did not have a year ago when she secured an upset Democratic primary win over an entrenched incumbent from Queens who had major money and organization ties. The most important backing Cabán has secured comes from people who live in Queens, like New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and New York state Assembly member Ron Kim.

But the national endorsements help to emphasize the importance of the Queens race and, as Krasner says, to identify Cabán as “the progressive candidate that we are supporting—and by we I mean those of us who care deeply about criminal justice reform.”

Warren, one of the most prominent law professors in the country before her election to the US Senate, tweeted last Wednesday morning about how “@CabanForQueens will fight for working families and work to end mass incarceration.”

Referring to Cabán as a “candidate who is taking on virtually the entire political establishment,” Sanders urged his supporters to aid the insurgent, arguing that “Tiffany has put together the kind of grassroots efforts in takes to win.”

Other candidates have prominent and powerful backers. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is backing Katz, as are a number of key unions, which means that Cabán is still running uphill. But part of what makes talk of an upset credible is the endorsement from the Times, a newspaper that carries weight with the steadiest voters in New York City.

“Unlike those two candidates [Katz and Lasak], Ms. Cabán would come into office unencumbered by ties to the borough power structure and free to pursue her commitment to serve the community by doing more than just winning convictions. Her seven years as a public defender have given her insight into how the system works, and how it ought to be changed,” argued the Times, in an editorial that concluded: