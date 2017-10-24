This week, three generations of activist athletes take the stage at Wake Forest University for a powerful conversation as part of the Rethinking Community conference. It’s me, your Edge of Sports host Dave Zirin, interviewing 1968 Olympic legend John Carlos, former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad. If only there were something to talk about in the world of sports and politics.
Also, I have some choice words about what the NFL players truly won after their meeting this week with NFL owners.
Special thanks this week go out to Melissa Harris-Perry, Shanta Covington, and Rolisa Tutwiler at Wake Forest.
Dr. John Carlos, ’68 Olympian
The John Carlos Story
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Former NBA Player
Follow on Twitter
Ibtihaj Muhammad, USA Fencing Olympic Medalist
Follow on Twitter
Zirin,
Colin Kaepernick Was Mocked and Threatened for Taking a Knee. He’s Also Winning.