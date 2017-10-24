Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

This week, three generations of activist athletes take the stage at Wake Forest University for a powerful conversation as part of the Rethinking Community conference. It’s me, your Edge of Sports host Dave Zirin, interviewing 1968 Olympic legend John Carlos, former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad. If only there were something to talk about in the world of sports and politics. Ad Policy

Also, I have some choice words about what the NFL players truly won after their meeting this week with NFL owners.

Special thanks this week go out to Melissa Harris-Perry, Shanta Covington, and Rolisa Tutwiler at Wake Forest.

Dr. John Carlos, ’68 Olympian

The John Carlos Story

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Former NBA Player

Ibtihaj Muhammad, USA Fencing Olympic Medalist

