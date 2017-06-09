Israel’s military occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, turns 50 this week. The scar on my head from a fateful day in June 1967, when that military rule started, is now completely covered by my greying hair, but the scar that day left on my life remains largely raw. Ad Policy

I was less than 3 years of age when my anxious 24-year-old mother hastily grabbed me and my two older brothers to flee to the relative safety of Jordan, just days after Israeli armed forces occupied Ramallah.

My grandmother, a refugee from Safad during the 1948 Nakba—the mass expulsion of more than 750,000 indigenous Palestinians to establish a Jewish-majority state in Palestine—was torn about what to advise her daughter. She did not want us to suffer her family’s fate when they were forced at gunpoint to abandon their home in Safad and, later, become refugees in Syria. Yet, above all else, my grandmother wanted us to be safe.

A panic-sparking rumor that the Israeli military authorities would soon close the only crossing between Palestine and Jordan settled the debate. It convinced my mother to take us to Amman “temporarily, until the war was over.” My grandmother tried to comfort her with these words, but was hardly able to hide her own conviction that Israel would never allow us to return.

Mother slipped while crossing the badly damaged wooden bridge to Jordan. She had been carrying my older brother and me while dragging our eldest brother and two bags. I fell to the ground, and blood started gushing from my head. My wound eventually healed, thanks to a traditional Arab remedy of olive oil and garlic, but my life, and that of my loved ones, never has.

That moment, we joined the ranks of hundreds of thousands of other Palestinian refugees, uprooted from our communities and denied our right to return to the only place we knew as home.

Almost everything has changed in these past decades except for the yearning of millions of Palestinians to live in dignity, free from a brutal regime of military rule and apartheid controlling nearly every aspect of our lives.

Time may heal many things but the scars left by the two waves of forced displacement in 1948 and 1967 can hardly heal when Israel continues what many of us consider an ongoing Nakba, an unending dispossession.