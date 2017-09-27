Most Popular

Gone were last year’s hesitant nods to socialist values and calls for marginal improvements. Long gone were his predecessor (and former Nation intern) Ed Miliband’s torturous attempts to triangulate between populist attacks on predatory capitalism and an accommodation with “economic reality” designed to reassure voters that Labour could be trusted to balance the books. (Though Miliband himself was neither gone nor forgotten, displaying an unsuspected comic talent while emceeing a Momentum pub quiz the other night.) As for Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s enthusiasm for hitching Labour’s wagon to the rise and rise of finance capital—all that was silently consigned to the dustbin of history.

Theresa May’s sordid £ 1 billion deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to hold on to office exploded whatever remained of her party’s claim to financial probity after Brexit put a hole in the British economy. As Corbyn put it: “this Tory Government does have one thing that we lack. They have tracked down the Magic Money Tree when it was needed to keep Theresa May in Downing Street.”

On Brexit—an issue that still divides Labour just as much as it does their opposition—Corbyn laid out a common sense approach: “We accept and respect the referendum result, but respect for a democratic decision does not mean giving a green light to a reckless Tory Brexit agenda that would plunge Britain into a Trump-style race-to-the-bottom in rights and corporate taxes.” He also challenged May to stop playing politics with the three million EU citizens currently living and working in Britain: “Give them the full guarantees they deserve today. If you don’t, we will.” And while Corbyn’s rhetoric is unlikely to satisfy the most fervent Remainers, his declaration that “what matters in the Brexit negotiations is to achieve a settlement that delivers jobs, rights and decent living standards” is an appealing alternative to the ongoing Tory brawl over whether Britain should go it alone. Especially when, as the Trump administration’s $220 million tariff on Canadian aircraft firm Bombardier shows, life outside a big trade block can be fraught with peril. Current Issue View our current issue

A call for “support to end the oppression of the Palestinian people, the 50-year occupation and illegal settlement expansion and move to a genuine two-state solution of the Israel-Palestine conflict” brought the conference to its feet. (At the same time, Corbyn’s decision—backed by Momentum—to support a Jewish Labour Movement amendment to the party constitution toughening the language on racism and anti-Semitism was both the right thing to do and served to deprive his critics of a favored line of argument.)

But as befits a party with its roots in the trade unions, it was in Labour’s domestic agenda that the party’s new radicalism was most apparent. Not only the railways, but water, power—all “natural monopolies”—would be taken back into “democratically accountable public ownership.” Under Labour, cities would be given the power to regulate rents—and to prevent urban regeneration projects from becoming engines of “social cleansing.” Any proposal to redevelop public housing would need to be approved by a majority of existing tenants—who would be guaranteed comparable housing, at the same rent, in the new development.

With his command of the party now secure, Corbyn conjured up a vision not of central government as the ultimate arbiter and authority, but of a society in which power is devolved so that local people have control over their schools and hospitals. A future in which all education—from nursery school to medical school, from cosmetology to cosmology—is tuition-free, “so that no one is held back by costs and everyone has the chance to learn.” A world in which, instead of the Tory frenzy to shred the social contract, Britons are invited to imagine even the coming of automation as “a huge opportunity—if it’s managed in the interests of society as a whole.”

“We won’t reap the full rewards of these great technological advances,” Corbyn warned, “if they’re monopolised to pile up profits for a few. But if they’re publicly managed—to share the benefits—they can be the gateway for a new settlement between work and leisure.”

It’s easy—and tempting—to deride Corbyn’s optimistic rhetoric as unrealistic, and his economic policies as unaffordable. It may be particularly hard for Americans to imagine solidarity could ever replace the profit motive. But as Naomi Klein, who also spoke to the conference, reminded the delegates, “The stakes are too high and time is too short to settle for anything less.”

Besides, Britain already has a National Health Service. And a superb publicly funded broadcasting network. People here know what socialism feels like. But after Blair and Thatcher they may well have forgotten what a real socialist looks like—and sounds like. Not any more.