This kind of apparent corruption dwarfs lesser offenses that torpedoed cabinet hopefuls in previous administrations. But it may not bottle up Price’s confirmation at all—three Republicans would have to reject him in order for the vote to fail. Given Price’s central role in the health care overhaul, that seems unlikely. But it certainly could lead to delays. Price has a confirmation hearing at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee this week, but that’s mostly for show. His real hearing is with the Senate Finance Committee, and only it will vote to advance his nomination to the floor. That hearing hasn’t been scheduled. And Chuck Grassley, a longtime crusader for the STOCK Act, could complicate matters at Finance. The 14-12 partisan split on the committee means that Grassley has the power to hold up Price’s nomination, and he’s stubborn enough to make a fuss over the dodgy stock trades.

Even without an outright loss in the Senate, a delay freezes the Obamacare repeal plan in amber. And that gives a newly energized resistance more time to make life miserable for GOP lawmakers. In controversial legislative fights, forward momentum matters a great deal. Having to sweat out a Senate confirmation creates a narrative of failure and allows Democrats to step up attacks. Price’s itchy trading finger could seriously damage repeal efforts.

Meanwhile, another nominee, Trump’s labor-secretary pick Andy Puzder, is telling confidants that he wants out. He has reportedly not taken kindly to pointed criticism from Democrats and labor groups, or the mountain of paperwork needed to file with ethics officials. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

Or at least that’s the cover story. Nobody in the press should make predictions about politics ever again after what happened in November, but I actually wrote that Puzder would be the first cabinet casualty days after he was announced. My rationale had nothing to do with Puzder’s spotty labor record as CEO of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., but with the nominee’s heresy on supporting immigrant labor, which didn’t escape the notice of the far right.

Not only did this anger the only interest group that could realistically take Puzder down in the Senate, it made the base less likely to care to rescue him if anything untoward came to light. And I’d call Puzder’s ex-wife going on The Oprah Winfrey Show in disguise in the 1980s to reveal the pain of domestic violence as something that requires a rescue.

Previously, Lisa Fierstein, the ex-wife, has said that she made up multiple claims of abuse during her marriage to get an upper hand in divorce proceedings (even though there are court documents showing abuse claims from before the divorce). But showing up on Oprah in disguise doesn’t fit with that story. And Puzder’s own spokesman confirmed the appearance.

Hearings for the labor secretary nominee were indefinitely postponed last week, the second such delay. If the Oprah tape ever gets found, the Breitbart crowd will likely sit back and watch Puzder squirm rather than step in. With a relentless opposition and no grassroots support on his own side, it could only get worse for Puzder, unless he chooses to exit the spotlight with his reputation half-intact.

Senate Republicans could swallow their pride and confirm both nominees, making these early stumbles a memory. Or the trouble could reflect an inattentive transition to a chaotic presidency marked by failure after failure.