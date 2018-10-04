Joan Walsh explains why we should not have too much confidence in the re-opened FBI background check into Kavanaugh’s past, and talks about the activists who are fighting the nomination, and the senators who need to be told “do not vote for this man.” Ad Policy

Plus: D.D. Guttenplan talks about some alternatives to those old white Republican men who shouted and pouted at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week—his new book is The Next Republic: the Rise of a New Radical Majority.

And while the eyes of the nation search for news on the FBI investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, the hard work of fighting for social change goes on—for example in St. Paul, where a campaign for a $15 minimum wage is being fought right now. Michelle Chen reports.