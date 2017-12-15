Ready to Resist? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

On September 16, 2014, 25-year-old Matthew Comfort walked into his mother’s bathroom in the working-class Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, shot up heroin, and died from an overdose. His mother, Liz Fox, was working at home that day to keep an eye on her son, who had struggled with addiction for three years, including spending time homeless on the streets of Kensington, once the heart of the city’s manufacturing industry and today its epicenter for injection-drug use. He had recently been released from jail, where he had served time for thefts he had committed to supply his habit. At his mom’s house, the two had searched for an inpatient rehab slot, with no success. Before he left jail, Fox had asked that her son be sent directly to rehab. She received no response. Ad Policy

In jail, Matt had been forced to detox. As a result, his tolerance was low when he was released, putting him at a higher risk of overdose. Nonetheless, the Bucks County jail had not supplied him with naloxone, a drug that can reverse overdoses and that might have saved his life. And his mother didn’t really know much about naloxone, or that it was something that she might want to keep on hand. Shockingly, the emergency crew that responded wasn’t carrying it either, she said.

“I think everyone should have it and everyone should be trained and ready because we’re losing a whole generation,” said Fox, who now volunteers with Angels in Motion, which, armed with naloxone, distributes food, clothing, and other resources to users on the Philly streets.

Yet, for all naloxone’s life-saving promise, the drug remains out of reach for thousands of people who need it. From cities like Philadelphia and New York to southwestern Ohio, family members and first responders are struggling to pay for enough doses to treat the need. And that is partly because the high price of the drug is limiting its distribution, even as an opioid crisis tears through the United States.

Between the beginning of February 2015 and the end of January 2016, an estimated 52,898 Americans died from a drug overdose, many from opioids like OxyContin, heroin and, most alarmingly, from the extremely potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. In the year that followed, the number of fatal overdoses recorded rose to 64,070. Many of these deaths should have been preventable: Naloxone can reverse an overdose before it fatally depresses a user’s respiratory and central nervous system. But as overdose deaths spike and government moves to respond, companies have seized the opportunity to profit from the crisis by exploiting skyrocketing demand.