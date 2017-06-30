Ever since the early hours of November 9, an old English word with Greek roots has been seeping back into circulation. The word, kakistocracy, means “a government by the worst people,” and it has struck such a resonant chord that, on June 29th, it was the top trending word on Merriam-Webster.com. The immediate cause was a tweet by Joy Reid, but the sorry truth is that it might have happened any day for any of a thousand reasons during these past eight months. The worst really are full of passionate intensity—and just this past month alone, they’ve managed to fire off a cluster bomb of abominable policies: pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement, implementing a Muslim ban (no matter how “partial” or temporary), shelling Syrian civilians, rewinding the clock on Cuba, and plotting to deny health care to 22 million Americans. And that’s just a starter list.
Still: hope is not lost. Hope, in fact, in the form of active resistance is alive and thriving all over the globe—nowhere, perhaps, more so than in the cities and towns where restless souls. congregate. From fossil fuel and private prison divestment drives to anti-austerity protests and experiments in clean energy production, urban areas have been busy building visionary movements and making humane policy. When Trump announced his intent to withdraw from the Paris accord, it was cities—more than 300 of them—that stepped up to declare that they would uphold this country’s commitments to the climate goals.
Kakistocracies don’t fall in a day, and real democracies don’t rise in a year. But in the last month, cities have continued the hard work of loosening the right’s grip on power and building a future that isn’t so goddamn gloomy.
Welcome to The Nation/Local Progress June Dispatch from the Urban Resistance.
Cities of the World, Unite!
Local organizing is fascism’s foe. That was one of the essential themes beaming out of Barcelona this month, where hundreds of urban organizers and elected officials met for a three-day summit called Fearless Cities. They came from Hong Kong and Rojava, from Valparaiso in Chile and Belo Horizonte in Brazil, from New York City and Jackson, Mississippi and far beyond to teach and learn and build an international movement that harnesses civil society in cities to revitalize democracy and empower youth, immigrants, refugees, working people and many, many more. The conference was organized by Barcelona en Comú, the leftist political coalition that took power in the city in 2015. It included sessions on participatory budgeting, sanctuary and refuge cities, “deprivatization” of energy and water systems, the radical potential of public space, and the fight against gentrification, among other topics.
For those who attended, Fearless Cities was an introduction to the “global movement that is trying to find energy and power in municipalism and in local fights, that is trying energize voters and the next generation and get people truly engaged in politics,” says Helen Gym, a Philadelphia city councilperson and the Vice-Chair of Local Progress who spoke at the summit. “It was so exciting to be with progressive municipal leaders from all around the world pushing back against state authoritarianism, fighting for the rights of immigrants and refugees, tackling racial justice issues and talking about the essential services like healthcare, education and transit.”