Most Popular

1 The Donald Trump Impeachment Clock Is Ticking

4 Pramila Jayapal Wants Democrats to Know That Resistance Is Not Enough

Globally, the company imposes a “sales focused” marketing system, which pressures workers in high-stress customer support operations to exhaust themselves in order to reach arbitrary performance targets. Sometimes sales targets for “incentive” pay prove nearly impossible to reach. According to surveys of workers at two centers of the subcontractor Alcora, “only about one quarter of workers surveyed actually earned sales incentives,” and their jobs often hinge on it. Regionally, Philippines AT&T centers are known for being especially harsh even by industry standards, as workers may be fired within a few months for falling short of targets. In El Salvador, surveyed workers reported experiencing extreme financial stress, and some had been forced to drop their college studies in part because of “fatigue and deteriorating health due to working conditions.”

Workers at subcontracted call centers reported various forms of wage theft, including cutbacks in hourly pay rates and shifting onto short-term and seasonal contracts. Sometimes workers say their pay gets docked merely for taking bathroom or water breaks. Supervisors reportedly eat into work hours by forcing some to spend clocked time for “extra” training sessions.

Governments in the Global South often court multinationals like AT&T through so-called special economic zones, which offer tax breaks and more lax labor regulations in exchange for foreign investment. In the Dominican Republic, call centers are still seen as decent-paying middle-tier jobs for aspiring young workers with some education. Many are actively recruited into special training programs aimed at feeding the English-speaking call center workforce. THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

But this “growth sector” is founded on suppression of labor rights. Oliver Benson, a union organizer working at a Teleperformance call center in the Dominican Republic, says management harasses and threatens workers with retaliatory dismissal to deter them from organizing workers. This has made it difficult for workers to pressure the firm into a full collective bargaining process.

Describing offshoring as a form of “colonization” Benson says, “we have these companies who came from other countries to the Dominican Republic, and they take advantage of our culture, our [limited] education, and our poor economy, so they do all that they want to do with us.” Since business-friendly labor regulators regularly fail to enforce workplace protections, Benson adds, “the government just lets these companies come into our country, but they don’t do anything about our salaries or the bad treatment of employees, and of course [nothing about forming] unions inside the companies, which is a right that we have by law.” GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $12! Subscribe

Under such degraded conditions, both job quality and performance are suffering, globally. The union’s surveys of corporate employees found that vendors frequently ran into troubles like dropped calls, data breaches, and other tech security issues for US customers. The complaints range from botched calls and misinformation to deceptive sales practices for promotions or unwanted extra services. With some 85 percent of surveyed US staff reporting having to “solve customer problems caused by overseas vendors several times per week,” the union says the harsh working conditions at call centers abroad undercut service quality at home.

US workers meanwhile argue that job insecurity is threatening hard-won union wages and benefits. CWA hopes the upcoming potential massive strike could mirror the victory of Verizon workers last year, which led to revamped contracts that saved about 1,300 US jobs after massive strikes during the height of the election season. Meanwhile, CWA’s parallel opposition to domestic subcontracting and outsourcing issues in AT&T’s cable division further highlight how outsourcing and precarity destabilize workers within the US as well.

At the end of the day, however, the flight of capital from unions and communities can only be checked by a global labor movement that unifies workers without borders.

Hanoi Sosa, an organizer with Benson’s union, empathizes with US-based workers struggling to keep their jobs at home. Many Dominican Republic workers have also suffered job losses as their once-booming textile industry has hemorrhaged factory jobs to lower-wage countries like Bangladesh and Honduras. The challenge for all workers, he says, is “globaliz[ing] the union movement as the economy has been globalized…. When these companies come from countries like the US…what they’re exporting is not job opportunities, they’re exporting exploitation—exploitation they cannot implement in countries like the US because they have a very clear set of rules. They’re exporting it to the Dominican Republic because of our institutional weakness. But if we work together, if we fight together…we can at some point demand altogether better labor conditions everywhere.”

As the world divides and shrinks through faceless communications networks, call-center cubicles just might become a new common ground for building a united front against a borderless race to the bottom.