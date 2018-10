This week we speak to Brian Hess, director of the Sports Fans Coalition, about sports gambling and how to empower sports fans. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about Brett Kavanaugh, high school sports, and toxic masculinity. I also have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to the Carolina Panthers and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Kaepernick Watch, and much more!

Brian Hess

Twitter: @blhess

SportsFans.org

Zirin

What the Worst of Sports Taught Brett Kavanaugh and What It Still Teaches Today