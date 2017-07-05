Most Popular

Also notable is the opposition from members of Trump’s own election commission, like Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, who said, “Indiana law doesn’t permit the Secretary of State to provide the personal information requested by Secretary Kobach,” and Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, who told Kobach, “Upon review, the request is denied.” One member of the commission, Maryland Deputy Secretary of State Luis Borunda, has already resigned.

The outpouring of bipartisan opposition shows why Trump’s sham election commission should be disbanded before it does any more damage. The commission was set up for one purpose—to spread false information about voter fraud, like Trump’s gigantic lie that millions of people voted illegally, in order to build support for policies that make it more difficult to vote. Kobach and his ilk have long advocated for suppressive policies like strict voter-ID laws, documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration and voter purges, along with weakening landmark voting-rights laws like the Voting Rights Act and National Voter Registration Act.

.@AriBerman: “They're going to lie about voter fraud to then put in place policies that suppress the vote." #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/sllm8eUkFh — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) July 2, 2017

The commission was never going to be able to prove that millions of people voted illegally because that never happened. At most, there were a few hundred illegal votes cast in 2016. Even if this was a good-faith effort to study America’s election system, the commission won’t have access to reliable data after so many states rebelled against Kobach’s request. “Most likely, the results of low-quality matches using the voter files that do arrive will significantly overstate the amount of double voting and voting by noncitizens,” writes Charles Stewart in Politico. “If a poor match occurs, the list maintenance programs of the states will be unfairly impugned, lowering the confidence of voters for no good reason. This is why no one I have talked to who runs elections, Democrat or Republican, is happy with Kobach’s request.”

Representative Marc Veasey, co-chair of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus, has introduced legislation to ensure that no taxpayer funds are spent on Trump’s commission. “The commission’s mission to study non-existent voter fraud cases has nothing to do with ballot security and everything to do with voter suppression and discrimination,” he said.

We need a commission to investigate the impact of Russian hacking and voter suppression on the 2016 election. We don’t need a disgraced commission on election integrity that only threatens the integrity of our elections.

The full list:

States that won’t comply with Kobach’s request: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

States that will hand over only select public voter data: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia.

States that haven’t responded yet: Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nebraska, New Jersey.