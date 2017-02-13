After falsely alleging that three to five million people voted illegally in 2016, Donald Trump debuted a new lie about voter fraud in a meeting with senators on Thursday, saying that “thousands” of people were “brought in on buses” from Massachusetts to “illegally” vote in New Hampshire, according to Politico. Trump claimed that’s why he and former GOP Senator Kelly Ayotte lost their races in the state. Ad Policy

White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller repeated Trump’s latest lie in an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “This issue of busing voters in New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who’s worked in New Hampshire politics,” Miller said. “It’s very real. It’s very serious.” When pressed for evidence by George Stephanopoulos, Miller said, “This morning, on this show, is not the venue to lay out all the evidence.”

“For the record, you have provided absolutely no evidence,” Stephanopoulos responded.

Miller could provide no evidence for Trump’s claim because there is none.

Trump aide Stephen Miller repeats Trump's blatantly false claim about mass illegal voting. There is zero evidence. pic.twitter.com/9NvPXjPYVO — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 12, 2017

“We have never gotten any proof about buses showing up at polling places,” New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who’s been in office since 1976, told the Boston Globe.

“I will pay $1000 to 1st person proving even 1 outofstate person took bus from MA 2 any NH polling place last ElectionDay,” tweeted former New Hampshire GOP chair Fergus Cullen.

Republicans in New Hampshire have made similar claims for years with no evidence. “The Democrats are very sly. … (in New Hampshire) we have same day voter registration, and to be honest, when Massachusetts elections are not very close, they’re busing them in all over the place,” gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu said five days before the election. Politifact called Sununu’s statement “ridiculous” and gave it a “Pants on Fire” rating.