The bill also drew the ire of municipal officials on the left. “#HB2 deal doesn’t ensure trans people have the right to use the restroom of their choice, doesn’t protect LGBTQ people from discrimination,” tweeted Durham City Councilwoman Jillian Johnson. “Some #HB2 nonsense is about to go down,” added Carrboro Alderman Damon Seils. “And it’s nothing to be pleased about.”

But it was the LGBTQ community that was most adamantly against the bill. “We’re sending the message that NCAA basketball is more important than people’s lives like mine,” said Angela Bridgman, a transgender woman from nearby Wendell, told The Nation. “I supported Roy Cooper because I believed he had my back. And now he’s selling me out.”

The two openly LGBTQ members of the General Assembly—Representatives Cecil Brockman and Deb Butler—spoke out strongly against the bill. “There were no LGBT people at the table,” Brockman said on the House floor. “They were completely left out of the discussion, and when you’re talking about an issue that affects LGBT people, you would think you’d like to hear their opinion.”

“[The LGBTQ community] would rather suffer HB 2 than have this body, one more time, deny us the full and unfettered protection of the law,” Butler said.

But the Democratic leadership in the House and the Senate sided with the governor, as did a majority of both caucuses. Only six Senate Democrats out of 15 voted against the deal, while 15 House Democrats broke with 30 of their colleagues and did the same.

Senate Democratic leader Dan Blue said he was voting for the bill because of the “economic threat” posed by the continued presence of HB 2 in state law. His counterpart in the House, Representative Darren Jackson, compared the bill to HB 2 piece by piece, and said the bill was better for cities and transgender people than the previous law. “In no way,” he said, “is this bill a step backward from HB 2.”

But while activists were undoubtedly frustrated with Cooper, Candis Cox—a trans woman who is on the board of Equality NC and campaigned for Cooper last November—says she still thinks there’s a way forward with him. “I still believe overall that he is someone we can still work with and talk with him,” Cox said. “This is all speculation, but perhaps right now he’s having a defeatist moment, where he feels as though the only way we’re going to get anything done is he’s going to have to cave to the GOP.”

But Cox still isn’t happy about the deal Cooper cut. “My only message to him is ‘No. You are the executive of the state of North Carolina, you hold the highest office in this state,” she said. “So let’s ensure that you understand that.’”