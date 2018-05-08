This week, we speak to Yahoo Sports’ national NBA correspondent Michael Lee about what makes LeBron James unique and how he can be stopped (it involves quintuple coverage). We also delve into the Lebron-Jordan debate, and the limits of that discussion. Ad Policy

We also have “Choice Words” about the Washington cheerleaders scandal, “Just Stand Up” and “Just Sit Your Ass Down” awards, a very special Kaepernick watch, and more!

Michael Lee

Twitter: @MrMichaelLee

Celtics proving to 76ers that they have the best rookie in the series

Dave Zirin

NFL Washington Cheerleaders Go Public With Horrific Treatment