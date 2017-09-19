Most Popular

This was difficult work, finding the uninsured and encouraging them to sign up, spending on outreach in multiple languages, getting people covered. None of it was unavailable to Texas or Alabama or South Dakota. To the extent there are inequities, it’s the fault of those states that chose not to expand Medicaid or put in the time to cover the uninsured. Yet, instead of leveling up every state to bring them to the same level, Cassidy and Graham whine about fairness to level down. And when called on this, Cassidy told reporters that some states don’t want to pony up 10 percent of the cost of making sure poor people have a health-insurance option beyond “rub some dirt on it,” so every state has to suffer.

In other words, the problem with New York and Maryland and California and Massachusetts is that their public officials are too good at covering the uninsured. Current Issue View our current issue

Cassidy and Graham have tried to elide the red state/blue state nature of their proposal by pointing to Democratic senators in Florida, Missouri, and Virginia, whose states would “do better” under their plan. But none of those states expanded Medicaid; they’d “do better” with Cassidy-Graham because they did worse by their people previously.

This is all, of course, just a rhetorical framework for Cassidy-Graham’s actual goal of ratcheting down federal support for health care, not just transferring wealth to non–Medicaid expansion states. The plan turns both Medicaid expansion and ACA subsidies in the individual market into a block grant for the states, reduces the block grant gradually over a decade, and then eliminates the funding entirely in 2027, the equivalent of repeal without replace. Cassidy and Graham claim that it could be renewed in 2027, but it would have to be an affirmative appropriation, offset in the budget, with no guarantee of success. In addition, the Medicaid program, separate from expansion, would have a “per capita cap,” which would set an upper bound on per-patient Medicaid funding.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, every state loses from this scheme: There are no winners. Federal health-care spending would drop by $120 billion by 2026, with only eight states seeing any increase, and 20 states facing declines of between 35 and 60 percent. In 2027, when the bottom drops out on the block grant, all states would be in the red.

Cassidy and Graham’s numbers, which they like to read from to tell fellow senators how much each state will be getting, are as dishonest as their pitch. CBPP points out, that under current law, the government would spend $241 billion on ACA subsidies and Medicaid expansion in 2026; under Cassidy-Graham it would be $200 billion. That’s the meaningful change, not Cassidy and Graham’s tout that spending would rise over time, as it does ordinarily because of inflation. The incorrect comparison minimizes the true damage and inflates the gains.

But it’s this appeal to equality that really gets me. Conservatives have spent decades proclaiming loudly that we shouldn’t equalize outcomes, only the opportunity to achieve. Now, in one bill rearranging one-sixth of the economy, they claim they’re doing it in the name of equalizing outcomes. It’s so profoundly cynical that I’m almost certain Cassidy and Graham don’t believe it themselves. They stand in the Senate well like country lawyers preaching about fairness in the most transparently insincere way possible. There was nothing unfair about California’s or New York’s taking what was offered in the ACA. Cassidy and Graham want simply to punish success, to take out their partisan anger on vulnerable people whose elected representatives happened to do their job of providing for the general welfare.