The United States is a rich country, and whether because or in spite of that fact, it treats the poorest and most vulnerable of its people with contempt. The Trump administration’s proposed budget calls for cuts to food-stamp programs that help 43 million people. The Secretary for Housing and Urban Development has made it clear that he doesn’t expect federal housing to be too comfortable and has called poverty a “state of mind.” At a rally in Iowa, Donald Trump declared that “I just don’t want a poor person” serving the country in a cabinet position instead of “brilliant business minds.” Ad Policy Related Article Republicans Spent the Weekend Lying Their Faces Off About Health Care Joan Walsh

But nowhere is this contempt for the poor more evident than in health care. This week, the Senate will vote on a bill that, according to the Congressional Budget Office, will lead to 22 million people losing their health coverage in a decade, including 15 million people on Medicaid. The bill also slashes funds for preventive care, allows states to let insurance companies charge more for preexisting conditions, and revokes the requirement to cover maternity and emergency services. The Republican senators who drafted this bill are doing more than reforming health care; they are deciding who deserves to receive it.

How does this bill work? Like the House bill that was narrowly passed in May, the Senate bill makes deep cuts to Medicaid, a program that currently covers 74 million people, or about one in five Americans. These are the poor, the elderly, the disabled, and those who spent their life savings on health care and have no other resources to pay for it. Approximately 64 percent of the people who are currently in nursing homes depend on Medicaid. Without it, they will be left to die. And the bill doesn’t just affect Medicaid; it also makes it easier for states to allow health-care companies to cut maternity care and emergency services. A new baby or a car accident could mean severe financial hardship or even bankruptcy.

Now consider who benefits from this bill. Health-insurance companies will collect premiums from a smaller but somewhat healthier pool of people, without having to deliver as many of the services that many of us take for granted. Health-insurance CEOs will no longer be subject to the nominal tax penalty previously imposed by Obamacare on their salaries. But, most tellingly, this bill includes nearly $1 trillion in tax cuts, about half of which will flow to those who make more than $1 million per year.