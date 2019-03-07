You feared that you would love my brother more.

But terribly, you would love

each new child as you love me, as you love

him, with proprioceptive

selfishness; you could grow

a new child each year like a new tender

limb budding from your body. Love does not

spread thin; it is not time,

to be allotted, not food, to be shared

until the plate is empty. That dream

in which your house grows extra rooms

to hold the books you have never written?

That is love; and like the dream

you cannot choose when it comes; you are a tangle

of ganglions and you will fire.

You are as boring as dawn:

we knew with precision that

the sun would rise at 6:44 am

and that your child

would be to you another limb,

capable of pleasure, strength, pain.

So the morning sky was clear; so my eyes

for the moment are blue; these are

incidentals of light. You are only the next

of billions to feel in your body

the shock of your baby’s first breath.

You can imagine

the dislocation of the shoulder,

your arm visibly out of true. Now think of your body

if I were taken. Think of me absent;

you take a drink of water, feel

ice against your lips. That shiver;

you would think,

no—is she cold?