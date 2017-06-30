Everyone benefits from our roads, water systems, schoolhouses, and electrical grids, and everyone chips in to keep them running. Today, infrastructure badly needs an infusion of cash. That cash should come from the federal government in order to preserve what makes our infrastructure great: It’s a shared asset from which we all reap long-term rewards. 1 Ad Policy

President Trump has another plan to make American infrastructure great again. He wants to privatize it, a plan that would provide exactly zero economic benefit to most Americans. And while privatization promises to relieve taxpayers, it would actually raise costs and then shift them onto the backs of Americans in the form of fees and tolls. 2

Here’s the core of Trump’s privatization plan: First, the federal government would offer tax credits to private firms like investment banks, private-equity investors, and private electric and water companies. Then those firms would use the credits to raise the rest of the money they need to fund the upkeep of roads or the creation of new bridges. 3

Trump’s advisers have promised that this approach would involve as little taxpayer money as possible. But for a private firm to have any interest in a project, it will need some way to turn a profit once the project is completed. That comes in the form of higher charges or fees on the Americans who use infrastructure. A private water system, for example, would spike its rates. 4

These costs can be quite steep. After the city of Chicago privatized its parking meters, rates more than doubled in the city’s downtown. Tolls for a privatized road in Indiana also more than doubled. Water rates for a New Jersey town’s privatized system have climbed almost 28 percent. Many agreements give companies unchecked power to keep raising rates as long as they own the assets. 5